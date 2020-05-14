Washington state is within two or three days of reaching a coronavirus death toll of 1,000. The addition of eight deaths in the 24 hours ending at 11:59 p.m. May 13 brought our total to 983, the Department of Health reported Thursday afternoon.
In comparison, there have been 102 Washington influenza deaths in the 2019-20 season.
The number of laboratory-confirmed covid-19 infections in the state stood at 17,773 at 11:59 p.m. May 13, a 24-hour increase of 261.
There have been 85,813 American deaths from covid-19 as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine database.
The confirmed infection count in Pacific County remains at nine, with the out-of-state death of one Long Beach resident attributed to the county.
Resources
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Interested in volunteering during disasters and significant events like covid-19? Register with the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (WAserv) to partner with public health and others who need assistance in their response to the covid-19 pandemic: tinyurl.com/WA-Community-Health-Volunteer.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
