After three days when Washington state coronavirus reporting appeared to lag behind conditions, the Department of Health's Tuesday update showed 31 additional covid-19 deaths between May 15 and May 18, and 583 additional cases.
This brought the state's death toll to 1,031 as of 11:59 p.m. May 18 and the number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 18,811.
In the nation as a whole the death count reached 91,921 Tuesday evening, according to the database maintained by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
Resources
Washington 211 Covid-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Interested in volunteering during disasters and significant events like covid-19? Register with the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (WAserv) to partner with public health and others who need assistance in their response to the covid-19 pandemic: tinyurl.com/WA-Community-Health-Volunteer.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
