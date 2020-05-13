As of 11:59 p.m. May 12, there were 17,512 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Washington state, an increase of 182 cases over the previous 24 hours, the Department of Health reported May 13.
The state death toll stood at 975 on May 12, a one-day increase of 13.
The U.S. coronavirus death toll rose to 84,119 Wednesday, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.
The state’s covid-19 Risk Assessment Dashboard was updated Wednesday. Most of the factors being tracked statewide are holding fairly steady. Daily testing numbers are holding steady around 6,000 per day on weekdays, but adequacy is mixed regionally with high positivity rates in some hot spot areas indicating potentially inadequate testing. The state is on track to train 1,800 personnel to support the case and contact tracing investigation program announced by Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday.
Resources
Washington 211 COVID-19 Call Center: Do you need information or answers to your questions and concerns about the novel coronavirus (covid-19)? You can call 1-800-525-0127 or text 211-211 for help. You can also text the word “Coronavirus” to 211-211 to receive information and updates on your phone wherever you are. You will receive links to the latest information on covid-19, including county-level updates, and resources for families, businesses, students, and more.
Interested in volunteering during disasters and significant events like covid-19? Register with the Washington State Emergency Registry of Volunteers (WAserv) to partner with public health and others who need assistance in their response to the covid-19 pandemic: tinyurl.com/WA-Community-Health-Volunteer.
Visit the Department of Health's website for cases by county, demographics and more: www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus.
