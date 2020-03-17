CATHLAMET — During their regular meeting on March 17, the Wahkiakum Board of County Commissioners heard a Covid-19 update from the Health and Human Services Director, Chris Bischoff. They then passed an Emergency Resolution regarding the Covid-19 outbreak. This emergency resolution is required in order to be eligible for emergency funding and other resources.
Closures: Courthouse and County Offices
The Board of County Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, authorized the closure of county offices to the public, effective 8 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18. Some services will be available by appointment only; please phone the department you need to do business with to discuss how to proceed. A drop box will be installed outside the building for payments, etc. At this time, the ferry, Oscar B., will continue to operate (once it returns from dry dock); please do not exit your vehicle while on the ferry. Remote meeting options will be made available.
Community Centers
The Cathlamet Community Center and the Johnson Park Community Center are now both closed to the public. The food bank at Johnson Park will continue to serve the public; phone ahead to determine how to proceed.
Senior Lunches
Senior lunches that normally occur on Thursday will continue by pick-up only. Please do not exit your car during the meal pick-up.
Behavioral Health Services
The Behavioral Health Clinic will continue to provide services. Clients should contact the clinic before their appointments for specific instructions.
COVID-19 Status in Wahkiakum County
There are currently no positive cases reported in Wahkiakum County. Confirmed positive cases will be reported to the public in a timely manner.
County Resources
Wahkiakum County's info page: www.wahkiakumcovid19.com
Wahkiakum County Text Alert registration : https://www.co.wahkiakum.wa.us/452/Notifications
