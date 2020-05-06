WAHKIAKUM COUNTY — Wahkiakum County health officials confirmed its third covid-19 case on Wednesday, May 6.
Exactly a month after the county announced its second case of covid-19, the county said a third person is in self-quarantine after testing positive for the disease. The person does not require medical care at this time and is at home.
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services Department Director Chris Bischoff said the person was exposed at their workplace, which was outside Wahkiakum County. No information was given about where the person worked or if the case is related to the outbreak of cases at the Bornstein Seafoods Co. processing plant in Astoria.
Wahkiakum is working to identify those that might have been exposed to the disease. Those people will be notified by county health staff.
"At this point, the possibility of community spread from this individual seems low," Bischoff said in a news release.
Wahkiakum was one of 10 counties selected to move to phase 2 of reopening, which would allow for outdoor activities in small groups from people outside a person's household as well as less restrictive travel limitations.
Businesses that could reopen in phase two would include:
- All manufacturing and construction projects
- Restaurants and taverns, but with less than 50% capacity and no table size larger than 5 people and no bar area seating
- Hair and nail salons
- Retail in-store purchases would be allowed with restrictions
- Real estate
- Professional services and office-based businesses, though telework remains strongly encouraged
- In-home and domestic services, such as nannying or housecleaning work
- Pet grooming
Wahkiakum was selected to apply to move to phase two in part because the county hadn't announced a case in three weeks. Despite the new case, Wahkiakum will apply for the variance because the county does not believe its newest case was related to community spread.
"We know that the disease is spreading in Washington from person to person, but we have no evidence of that in Wahkiakum," Bischoff said.
The department was notified of its first confirmed case of covid-19 on April 2, and alerted the community on April 3, after waiting an appropriate amount of time to allow the person tested to be told of the results first, Bischoff said. The department announced its second case on April 6.
