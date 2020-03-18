Washington congressional delegation asks for national help

  Updated
U.S. Capitol

U.S. Capitol

 Martin Falbisoner/Wikipedia Commons

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Coastal U.S. Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA-03) and Derek Kilmer (WA-06) joined with the other eight members of Washington state's congressional delegation in urging Speaker Pelosi, Minority Leader McCarthy, and five House committee chairs to address some of Washington state’s growing economic challenges in the next coronavirus-related emergency package.

The delegation called on House leaders to support workers and businesses to mitigate the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak by expanding access to economic assistance, increasing investments to prevent housing displacement, creating parity for tribes, and providing direct assistance to individuals. These policies reflect the needs of state, local, and tribal officials as communities across the state are adapting to prolonged social distancing measures. Washington state was the first impacted by COVID-19 and remains one of the most negatively affected.

“We hope you will consider the following proposals, many of which were developed by Washington state officials and our local communities who are working tirelessly to mitigate the deep economic impacts that our state is already experiencing, and that are beginning to expand nationwide,” the lawmakers wrote.

The policy proposals urge Congress and the federal government to:

• Ensure that all federal resources provided to support communities, workers, and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic are made available retroactively to the date on which a state, local, or tribal government first declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19.

• Expand direct access to economic assistance through increased investment in the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

• Increase investments in existing Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) programs to ensure individuals are not displaced as a result of COVID-19 related financial hardship and that communities have the resources they need to continue providing essential services throughout the duration of this epidemic.

• Create parity for tribes, tribal organizations, and urban Indian organizations by providing guaranteed direct access to all federal funding streams and resources created to combat, prevent, and mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak.

• Employ tax incentives to provide direct assistance to individuals impacted by prolonged social distancing protocols.

• Leverage the expertise of federal agencies to develop and disseminate best-practices to businesses and local communities to help further mitigate long-term impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Coronavirus Quick Reference

REPORTED CASES

INTERNATIONAL CASES: 207,860

DEATHS: 8,657

UNITED STATES CASES: 7,038

U.S. DEATHS: 97

OREGON CASES: 75

OREGON DEATHS: 3

WASHINGTON COUNTY: 23

LINN COUNTY: 15

MARION COUNTY: 8

CLACKAMAS COUNTY: 6

DESCHUTES COUNTY: 6

BENTON COUNTY: 3

MULTNOMAH COUNTY: 3

JACKSON COUNTY: 2

LANE COUNTY: 2

UMATILLA COUNTY: 2

YAMHILL COUNTY: 2

DOUGLAS COUNTY: 1

KLAMATH COUNTY: 1

POLK COUNTY: 1

*as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 18

Sources: Oregon Military Department’s Office of Emergency Management, Centers for Disease Control and PreventionWorld Health Organization

FAQ

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19?

Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

The following symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

IF I AM FEELING SICK WITH COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, WHAT SHOULD I DO?

Call your health care provider or the emergency room of your local hospital for medical advice if you develop symptoms, have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if you live in or have recently been in an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

WHERE CAN I GET THE TEST FOR COVID-19?

If you are a close contact of someone with COVID-19 or you are a resident in a community where there is ongoing spread of COVID-19 and develop symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms and your exposure. They will decide whether you need to be tested, but keep in mind that there is no treatment for COVID-19 and people who are mildly ill may be able to isolate and care for themselves at home.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention