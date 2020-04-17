Twenty more Washingtonians died of coronavirus in the 24 hours that ended 11:59 p.m. April 16, the Washington Department of Health reported Friday night. This brought the state's overall death toll to 603.
Confirmed infections now total 11,445 in Washington, an increase of 293 from a day earlier. A total of 131,627 tests have been conducted statewide, with 8.7% found positive. About 5.3% of Washington people found to have the virus have died.
Nationwide, 36,773 people have died of covid-19 since Feb. 29, when the first fatality was reported near Seattle.
The number of patients in intensive care in Washington declined to 155 on April 16, compared to 195 the day before.
Pacific County has no laboratory-confirmed local infections.
