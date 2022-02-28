PACIFIC COUNTY — A continued decline in cases and new federal guidance means that Washington and its fellow West Coast states are moving up their timeline to end indoor mask mandates.
On Feb. 28, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a joint statement announcing the three states would move in tandem to end their indoor mask mandates next week. The mandate will end in each state at 11:59 p.m. on March 11.
The indoor mask mandate was originally set to end on March 21 in Washington, following an announcement from Inslee late last month. But federal health officials last week loosened their guidelines on wearing masks in public, saying they were no longer necessary for healthy people who live in a county where covid-19 transmission is low enough.
In Washington state, 30 of the 39 counties — including Pacific County — are identified as having low or medium levels of virus transmission, where indoor masking is only recommended for people at an “increased risk” of developing a severe case of the virus. Nine counties in the state, including Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, are deemed as having high virus transmission. People living in counties with high transmission levels are urged to wear masks indoors.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said in the joint statement. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”
The acceleration to the end of the mask mandate applies to schools, as well. Ocean Beach School District Superintendent Amy Huntley clarified that the first school day that masks will be optional at its schools is Monday, March 14. Huntley noted that students and staff will still have the choice to wear a mask at school or on school buses.
“As you can imagine, there are still many details that need to be understood and decided,” Huntley said in an email to families. “The Washington State Department of Health will be releasing updated school guidelines next week, which should provide more information and clarification for schools. We will share this information when it is available.”
Covid descent continuesIn Pacific County, 55 new cases of covid-19 were reported over the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 3,750 as of Feb. 28. The case rate per 100,000 people over the past two weeks in the county stood at 508 as of Feb. 27, down from 771 over the week prior.
While local cases continued their steady descent, Pacific County did hit a solemn milestone last week, when the county health department reported its 50th confirmed coronavirus-caused death. The most recent individual in the county to pass away because of covid complications was in their 80s, county health director Katie Lindstrom said. No new hospitalizations were reported over the previous week.
Free rapid at-home test kits and N95 masks continue to be made available at all of the county’s Timberland Regional Library locations during business hours, as well as Shoalwater Bay Medical Clinic in Tokeland.
With a stable supply of antivirals and monoclonal antibodies now on hand, Lindstrom is encouraging people with certain underlying medical conditions who test positive for the virus to reach out to their healthcare providers about seeing if they qualify for access to therapeutics and treatment. She encourages people who are susceptible to developing a more severe case of covid-19 to reach out to their medical providers as soon as symptoms begin and they have tested positive for the virus.
Statewide as of Feb. 27, 882 people in Washington were hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases of covid-19, down 19.2% from a week prior, while 64 patients were on ventilators — down 3% from the previous week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.