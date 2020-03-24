OLYMPIA — All state-managed parks, wildlife areas and water access areas will be closed for at least two weeks starting Wednesday, March 25, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Chinook Observer is seeking clarification about this decision and will add details when available. In the past when state parks have closed due to state financial woes, the lands have remained open to public access. State parks — including the ocean seashore — comprise a major part of Pacific County's recreational lands resource.
The closure is in response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order issued Monday, the agencies said.
Entrance gates and facilities will be closed, and on-site public services will be suspended. Essential staff will be present to preserve and protect resources.
Camping and other overnight accommodations on state-managed recreation lands will remain closed through April 30.
The public can find the latest information about State Parks and WDFW operations at:
Parks: state.wa.us/COVID19
