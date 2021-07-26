PACIFIC COUNTY — Covid-19 cases are on the rise again in Pacific County, abruptly ending an extended period where only a handful of cases were reported weekly in the county.
From July 8 to 21, 29 cases were reported in Pacific County, compared to 12 cases that were reported from June 24 to July 7. Another 15 cases were reported from July 22 to July 26, according to county health director Katie Lindstrom, with three people being hospitalized.
The sharp uptake in new local cases in recent weeks mirror what’s happening nationally, with the highly transmissible Delta variant running roughshod in communities with low vaccination rates. Pacific County’s case rate per 100,000 people over 14 days was 134 on July 21, the highest it had been in two months.
Delta a threat to the unvaccinatedThe country’s relatively low vaccination rate compared to other developed nations with widespread access to the vaccine, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, risks extending the length of the pandemic and preventing a full return to pre-pandemic life. It will also likely result in thousands of deaths that could have otherwise been easily prevented.
Pacific County Public Health Officer Dr. Steven Krager reiterated that the best way to combat and be protected against the Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 80% of new covid-19 cases, is by getting vaccinated.
“The Delta variant is two or three times more contagious than the original strain of covid-19. If you would’ve infected one other person [with the original strain], you would infect two or three other people [with the Delta variant]. When you think about that over time, it can lead to really explosive growth,” Krager said.
Of the 497 reported covid-19 cases in the county in 2021 as of July 21, just 22 — 4.4% — have come from people who were fully vaccinated, known as breakthrough cases. Most of the fully vaccinated people who tested positive faced mild symptoms and avoided severe illness because of the vaccine.
Data suggests that the Delta variant causes slightly more severe illness than the original strain of covid-19, said Krager, who is board certified in public health and general preventive medicine, and has a master’s degree in public health and epidemiology.
“It’s still relatively low if you’re a healthy person, and it’s higher if you’re older or have more medical conditions. But it’s still a numbers game. People in their 20s, and even teens, are still getting hospitalized. They were hospitalized with the original strain, and they’re going to be hospitalized at two or three times the rate with Delta — if you’re not vaccinated,” Krager said.
“We’ve already seen huge surges happen in certain parts of the country, and it’s pretty easy to see that those are parts of the country that have less vaccinations. That’s pretty obvious if you just see where the highest [number of new cases] in the country are. But we’re going to see a surge everywhere. We’re already seeing it in Washington, and we’re already seeing it in Pacific County.”
Addressing misinformationWith everyone who was eager to get vaccinated having done so long ago, health officials have faced a tougher obstacle in trying to reach the unvaccinated and convince them to roll up their sleeves. Misinformation and outlandish conspiracies about the vaccine that have spread on the internet and social media platforms is a large reason why so many Americans remain hesitant about getting vaccinated.
In his conversations with people who have declined to get vaccinated, along with what he’s been told in conversations with other medical professionals and local health officials around the region, Krager said misinformation has led to a decay in trust of government institutions, including apolitical entities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“For a lot of people — in large part because of some misinformation that’s out there — there’s a lot of entities, especially in the government and other institutions, that people don’t trust. So when the CDC says the vaccine is safe and effective, they don’t believe it,” Krager said. “Probably our biggest battle right now is trying to combat that misinformation with truth. Science is not the be-all end-all, but in terms of trying to understand medicine and public health, it’s the best we’ve got.”
Krager said doctors and public health officials have also been accused of not properly weighing the pros and cons of vaccinations, “but that’s what we do all the time.” Physicians are taught to judge the consequences of even the most routine medical procedures, like blood tests. Public health is the same thing, he said, with safety mechanisms in place for things like vaccines, including uber-rare side effects that have been well-publicized.
“When we look at a treatment or an intervention in some way, we’re trying to look at what the risks are and what the benefits are. If the benefits outweigh the risks, we need to do it,” Krager said. “And the data is overwhelming. There’s not a question that it’s overwhelmingly in support of getting vaccinated … When you compare those extremely rare side effects with the number of people being hospitalized and dying from covid-19, it’s a drop in the bucket.”
Krager, who also worked as a primary care physician once a week before the pandemic forced him to focus solely on his duties as public health officer for Pacific and four other Southwest Washington counties, encourages people to speak with their doctor if they have questions or concerns about getting vaccinated. People generally trust their personal healthcare providers, he said, even if they may not trust the likes of the CDC or their state health department.
“There’s nothing wrong with making an appointment just to talk about the vaccine. Physicians and nurse practitioners would love to have that appointment with you. This provider knows you. They know your medical condition, they know your allergies, they hopefully know you a little bit as a person, and you can talk through some of those questions that you may have,” Krager said.
Precautions for the vaccinated?Some cities and counties around the country that have seen their caseloads rise sharply in recent weeks have again re-imposed mask mandates in crowded public settings to try and stem the tide of infections.
Early on in the pandemic, when mask mandates were first being put into place, the conventional wisdom was that masks lessened the chances that a person who was unknowingly infectious would spread covid-19 to other people, whether it be at a grocery store, clinic or post office. That’s still true, Krager said, but officials have also found that masks do provide some protection for the person wearing the mask.
Krager said there are certain fully vaccinated people who should probably continue to wear masks in public, such as those who are immunocompromised. For most people, he said it should be based on the circumstance they find themselves in, and that he’s not comfortable making a blanket recommendation for everyone.
“As the Delta variant grows, I think it kind of comes down to what circumstance you’re in. If you’re in a really crowded place and you’d feel more comfortable in a mask, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, even if you’re fully vaccinated,” Krager said. “If you want to take the extra step, you’ll get a little more protection. You have great protection from the vaccine, and the chance of you getting really sick is incredibly low.”
One real-world study, published last week in the New England Journal of Medicine, found that two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine was 88% effective at preventing symptomatic disease from the Delta variant. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine were made using similar messenger RNA technology.
Krager cautioned that there are people who are unvaccinated and not wearing masks when they go out in public, flying in the face of guidance from health officials and the state’s mask mandate. That has caused some trouble, he said, but it’s mostly unvaccinated people putting other unvaccinated people at risk.
“You’re gonna get immune in some way or fashion, whether you get covid or you get the vaccine. And Delta is going to speed up that process. In general, it’s much safer to get the vaccine,” Krager said.
Glimmers of progressWhile the current pace of vaccinations remains far below its springtime peak both locally and nationally, there are some signs that the threat of the Delta variant has led to more people choosing to get vaccinated over the past couple of weeks.
In Pacific County, 62 people received their first vaccine dose from July 18 to 24, the most in a weekly span since June and up 32% from the previous week. About 257,000 new first doses were reported nationally on Monday, up 24% from last Monday.
As of July 24, 49.7% of county residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 45.6% are fully vaccinated. Nearly 56% of all eligible residents in the county — those age 12 and older — have received at least one dose, which trails the statewide rate of 66.9%. For a list of upcoming vaccine clinics in Pacific County, visit www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
For a country with an abundance of safe and effective vaccines, Krager said it’s “heartbreaking” as a physician to see people not get vaccinated and die because of the choice they made, especially because of how difficult it was for the country to maintain preventative measures like mask-wearing and social distancing for an extended period of time during the earlier phases of the pandemic.
“We knew that would be a struggle. But now we have a vaccine, and most of the time it’s two shots or it’s one shot and then you’re protected and you can feel comfortable doing whatever you want in terms of seeing people and being around people and feeling protected,” Krager said. “We’re gonna have a surge in cases, and the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. There’s no comparison. Masks work really well, maintaining distance works well, but nothing beats vaccination in terms of preventing serious illness and death.”
