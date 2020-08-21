SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Health and Human Services removed one case from the county's count on Aug. 19 but added another, so the total case count will remain at 59 cases. There is only one active case being monitored by public health nurses.
The individual removed from Pacific County’s case count was reported in early July. This person was incarcerated in a correctional facility during their covid-19 illness. Changes to reporting requirements required the case to be reassigned to the county of location.
The additional case is an individual between 60-70 years old and has been identified as a close contact to previously disclosed positive cases.
Pacific County Health and Human Services strongly encourages the public to limit non-essential travel, maintain social distancing of at least six feet between persons, and practice personal protective measures to include: correctly wearing a mask/face covering in public, washing hands often with soapy water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face. For up to date information and guidance, please monitor the Pacific County Health and Human Services Facebook page or visit: www.pacificcountycovid19.com.
