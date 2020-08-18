SOUTH BEND — Change is in the air in Pacific County following the Aug. 4 primary election — except perhaps on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Several races in the primary election highlighted what appears to be a growing divide politically between the peninsula community and the rest of the county that has accelerated in just the past few years.
Blake vs. McEntire
One of the key races showing evidence of the growing electoral polarization in the county is the contest between nine-term Democratic incumbent state Rep. Brian Blake and Republican challenger Joel McEntire. The outcome in Pacific County was hard to ignore; Blake, who beat McEntire by 14.7% in the county two years ago in the general election, and has often beaten challengers by 20% or more, saw his margin in the county shrink to 5.8% in this year’s primary — his narrowest margin ever.
Blake’s much closer margin in the county this time around was due almost solely to his drop in support pretty much everywhere but the peninsula. In the 13 peninsula-based precincts, Blake received 56.5% of the vote in the primary, compared to 57.6% in 2018. But in the 26 precincts covering the rest of the county, Blake received 48.5% this time around, down substantially from the 56.7% he received two years ago and 62.1% four years ago.
Blake’s share of the vote in the primary dropped in 24 of the 26 non-peninsula precincts from two years ago, from Naselle to North Cove. In the Naselle precinct, covering much of the rest of south Pacific County, Blake received 46.8% of the vote in the primary compared to 54.2% in 2018. In Raymond’s seven precincts, he took 51.4% this month compared to 58.7% two years ago. In the six South Bend precincts, Blake received 52.5% this time around vs. 60.2% in 2018.
On the peninsula, Blake’s vote share dropped in nine of the 13 precincts, but the drops were much less pronounced compared with the rest of the county. In the Long Beach precinct, Blake received 55.9% in the primary vs. 56.7% in 2018. In the precinct covering the city of Ilwaco, Blake took 61.2% this time around, compared to 63.7% two years ago. And in the Nahcotta precinct, easily the most populous precinct in the county, Blake’s share dropped from 55.3% in 2018 to 54.6% in 2020.
Searching for the ‘why’
Nansen Malin, chair of the Pacific County Republican Party, said in an email that it remains to be seen whether the more Republican-favoring results in the county in this month’s primary election — especially in the northern part of the county — can be chalked up to a conservative shift in views among the county electorate, or if more non-regular conservative voters simply came out to the polls in the primary.
Malin pointed out that voter turnout in the primary election had increased compared to primary elections in 2018 and 2016. Pacific County turnout in this month’s primary came in at about 62%; it was 56% in 2018 and 44% in 2016.
Malin said there does seem to be a shift in how the two sides of the county, north and south, vote. She chalked up some of the peninsula’s shift — or lack thereof — to demographic changes, saying there’s been an influx of retirement home purchases from people who are moving from urban areas.
Democrat Frank Wolfe, chair of the Pacific County Board of Commissioners, said in an email that he has observed “a slow but steady stream of newcomers settling on the peninsula.” These people are mostly retirees, he said, and are coming from liberal-leaning areas.
“Since they are moving here to retire, they tend to be advanced in years, so the steady stream isn’t as obvious as it might be,” Wolfe said.
Indeed, the peninsula has steadily grown to make up a larger share of the county’s overall vote over the past decade or so. In 2008, the peninsula accounted for 48.6% of the countywide vote. In 2016, it accounted for 50.9% of the vote. And in this month’s primary, it accounted for 53.4%.
Wolfe said when he was first elected in 2012 that every county commissioner and countywide elected officials in the 19th District was a Democrat. In 2020, he pointed out, he is the only remaining Democratic commissioner in the area that makes up the 19th District.
Malin said the shift in the north end of the county may have to do with its economic identity, as a blue-collar area centered around natural resources industries of timber, fishing and farming. She said increased restrictions and regulations coming from lawmakers in Olympia are harmful to the area’s economy.
“The growing trend you are seeing is more from the north part of Pacific County, where despite a tradition of generations of voting like grandpa did, you have people shaking off party identity and voting toward conservative candidates, increasingly translating to Republican victories,” Malin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.