EDITOR'S NOTE: There is ongoing community discussion of underlying health factors that may tend to make Pacific County particularly vulnerable to covid-19, which disproportionately kills those who are aged and have long-term illnesses. As a small rural county, we tend not to have very comprehensive and up-to-date data about health risks. But this report in the form of an editorial from three years ago provides a good picture of why Pacific County needs to be especially cautious when it comes to coronavirus.
Before the start of the pandemic the county was ranked 36 out of 39 in terms of health outcomes: how long people live and how healthy people feel while alive. Pacific rated 27 out 39 for health factors: health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic, and physical environment factors.
The new 2017 “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps” by the Population Health Institute places Pacific County first among the state’s counties in terms of physical attributes. … And yet, in a number of other ways, we’re not fortunate at all.
Of the 38 counties that were ranked — one was left out for technical reasons — we came in 32nd in terms of length of life, 31st for quality of life, 25th for health behaviors, 32nd for clinical care and 28th for social and economic factors.
We’ll take a closer look at some of these, but first it’s important to note this is a rural county with a more aged population than most. Nationwide, the more rural the place, the worse people’s health tends to be. Younger and therefor healthier people often gravitate to larger population centers, leaving an older rural citizenry that suffers worse health. Highly damaging behaviors like smoking are concentrated among older people, along with behavior-related problems like diabetes, obesity and alcoholism.
It’s also worth noting that although Pacific County’s health rankings still are in the bottom quarter statewide, they are in some ways considerably better than they have been in earlier rankings going back to 2010. In 2014, for instance, Pacific ranked dead last in the state in term of health outcomes and we were 36th worst for health factors — things like smoking. Frankly, the improvement since then may partially be a function of residents with self-destructive behaviors dying off. However, it’s worth thinking about what deliberate steps we can take to improve, as individuals and as a society.
The top-line measurement for these rankings is premature death. It assumes 75 years is a full life, and counts up the number of years lost when residents die before that age.
County residents were living a little longer than the overall U.S. population in the late-1990s. Our “Years Lost of Potential Life,” as the measurement is officially known, then got much worse for about 15 years. Only recently is it again starting to approach the U.S. average, but it still remains much higher than the Washington state average.
It’s possible to poke holes in this analysis. For example, we know many older people in their final years leave the county to move nearer to family and specialized health care, a factor that might skew our averages. Overall, however, years of lost life is a useful way of gaging health outcomes.
Pacific also tends to have more than the state averages of residents who are in poor or only fair physical and mental health. For example, these rankings estimate 13 percent of residents have diabetes, compared to 9 percent statewide.
So what causes this poor health and early death?
• Smoking kills. About 17 percent of county adults smoke. This isn’t worst in the state; the smoking rate is 19 percent in Grays Harbor County, for example. But it’s much worse than King County’s 10 percent. The state should raise the minimum smoking age to 21 and continue to do all it can to educate smokers about the horrors of lung cancer and other smoking-related diseases.
• We don’t get enough exercise. Twenty-five percent of county residents are physically inactive, reporting absolutely no leisure-time physical activity. We are one of the three worst in the state. For this and other reasons, our adult obesity rate is 32 percent. There are a number of counties that are even fatter — Grays Harbor’s rate is 37 percent, for example. But nearly a third of us need to lose dozens of pounds to reach a healthy weight. Eating better and getting out more — or finding ways to exercise indoors — is largely up to each of us. We have world-class trails, parks and beaches. Let’s get out and use them. A little rain won’t melt us.
• There is a shortage of family practice physicians here, only about one for every 3,000 residents, according to this survey. This is somewhat deceptive, in that nearby Clatsop County has about one for every 1,250 residents, which is considered very good and easy accessible from here. Even if Pacific County were an island unable to use doctors in neighboring counties, Ocean Beach and Willapa Harbor hospitals each do a fine job of meeting needs, partly thanks to nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants and other types of healthcare providers.
• Among many other factors worth consideration, one deserving of special mention is our high proportion of children living in poverty — 26 percent, compared to a state average of 16 percent. The best-performing counties in the U.S. have managed to get this down to around 12 percent. Beating poverty is notoriously difficult. But individual communities like ours can make a dent in it by supporting vocational education, college scholarships and volunteer mentoring programs in local schools. And we must make sure the health needs of growing children are addressed — in this time of political turmoil, more than ever.
Any report like this is bound to have lots of weaknesses. For one thing, statistical information is often seriously lacking for low-population counties.
But enough of this report rings true for it to warrant our attention. Deliberate actions can make things better, if we’re willing to try. We should make the effort.
