Oysterville, Ukraine

An online advertisement promotes Oysterville in Ukraine, a beach resort in the south of country.

Some of the old-timers around here — especially those in the oyster business — know that there used to be an Oysterville, Oregon. Google says it still exists and it even shows up on their maps. But those old oystermen also know that the “other” Oysterville — the Oregon one — has been under water for some years now. When Tucker Wachsmuth tried to locate the town back in the 1960s, he found only the derelict remains of the Oysterville Hotel (or so he was told) perched precariously along the banks of Yaquina River.

Oysterville, Oregon

An 1888 chart shows the location of Oysterville, Oregon, east of Newport — near the lower right-hand corner of this image.

In my family, there is a great story about that “other” Oysterville — the one down the coast 180 miles give or take. The story had its beginnings back in 1852 when my great-grandfather Robert Espy and his younger brother, Tom, parted company toward the western end of the Oregon Trail. Tom had decided to go south to California; Robert was continuing on to Oregon Territory.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.