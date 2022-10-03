Oysterville kids 1943

All in the same boat: In the summer of 1943, a group of Oysterville friends and neighbors took advantage of an empty skiff at water’s edge to have their picture taken. From l to r: Danny Kemmer, Freddy Espy, ?, ?, Jimmy Kemmer, Sydney Little, Anne Cannon, July Heckes, Nancy Cannon. 

 Espy Family Collection

I was two years old when my friend Memi Sherwood arrived in Oysterville with her family in 1938. As a matter of fact, I hadn’t yet arrived, myself. I was still in Boston with my folks when Memi (whose real name was Ann and who was a whole three years older than I) moved here from Joplin, Missouri.

They joined their grandparents, “Grandma and Grandpa Biggs” who had found their way here after the lead mine in Joplin had closed down. And there were a great many of them — sisters and brothers, uncles and aunts, cousins and friends. They had all come by a long and circuitous route — through the orchards and farms of California and Oregon and, finally, to the Long Beach Peninsula and Oysterville.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.