Three inns on the Long Beach Peninsula will welcome visitors to the 28th Annual B&B Holiday Open House and Food Drive, this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visitors can nibble on house-made holiday treats, sip hot spiced cider or a warming cup of coffee while experiencing the enchantment of three beautifully decorated Inns on the Long Beach Peninsula.
Admission is by donations of non-perishable food items that will be given to local food banks. Highlights include the guest-decorated tree and house at Boreas Bed & Breakfast Inn in Long Beach.
This year, the Mermaid Inn in Long Beach and the Shelburne Inn & Pub will open their doors for the Open House and Food Drive by offering their holiday cheer to visitors! So please add this wonderful holiday activity to your calendar! Dec. 14-15, 1-4 p.m. both days.
Questions? Call Susie Goldsmith or Bill Verner at Boreas Inn, 360-642-8069.
