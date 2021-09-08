RAYMOND — An alleged assault on Walsh Road along U.S. Highway 101 north of Raymond landed Kenneth E. Plummer, 50 of Raymond, in hot water. Units from the Pacific County Sheriff's Office, Raymond Police Department, and South Bend Police Department responded to the call at 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 5.
According to court documents, Plummer and two acquaintances arrived at a male victim's house, and an altercation occurred. The victim reported being held against his will near a vehicle and that Plummer was armed with a firearm in his hands.
The victim informed officers that the firearm was black and had an attached laser sight.
"While being held, Plummer fired rounds into the ground at [the victim's] feet," the responding deputy stated in court records. "[The victim] stated that Plummer was calling him a child molester during the assault."
During the altercation, the victim also alleged that Plummer "pistol-whipped" him in the head and court documents stated that an aid unit from the Raymond Police Department was requested to attend to his injuries.
Officers surveyed the area and were able to locate spent casings at the site of the alleged altercation. They photographed the scene and took the casings in as evidence.
Court records also state that upon arriving at the scene, a Raymond police officer observed a potential suspect vehicle leaving and followed it to Raymond.
The officer could only observe and perform surveillance on the vehicle until a warrant was obtained due to new Washington state policing laws.
"Once I was granted a search warrant by Honorable Judge [Heidi] Heywood, I searched the vehicle," the investigating deputy stated. "Under the rear seat of the vehicle, I located a black and camouflaged handgun with a red laser."
Court documents also state that Plummer is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to own or possess a firearm. The firearm and evidence, the deputy stated, were consistent with the victim's story.
Plummer was arrested and booked into the Pacific County Jail for first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He made his preliminary appearance in court on Sept. 7, and his bail was set at $150,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.