One particular corner on US Highway 101 north of Raymond is quickly becoming one of the most dangerous spots of the historic route through Pacific County. The section claimed two more vehicles on Dec. 4 and sent three people to the hospital, including one clinging to life.
Law enforcement and emergency medical services from multiple agencies responded to the report of a two-vehicle head-on collision on US 101 at milepost 63 less than a mile north of Smith Creek Road around 6:15 p.m.
Due to the seriousness of the collision and injuries sustained by the occupants, the roadway was shut down. Drivers were detoured around the scene down Smith Creek and Butte Creek roads.
The Washington State Patrol also responded a short time later and took over the investigation. Four units from the WSP Naselle Detachment were at the scene before two left for another collision on State Route 6 near Menlo.
Three injured
Responders found an Acura RSX off the southbound lane of traffic with extensive damage and a male driver, identified as 21-year-old Aaron Larsen of Aberdeen, who was unconscious and unresponsive and clinging to life. The vehicle sustained significant damage to the passenger side and rear of the vehicle.
In the southbound lane, responders located a Honda Pilot SUV with extensive front-end damage and two occupants inside. The female driver, identified as 59-year-old Lorri Johnstone of Tumwater, was in serious condition. Her passenger, identified as her 26-year-old son Colin Johnstone of Seattle, also sustained injuries, but they were non-life-threatening.
Landing in the road
Due to the victims' injuries, responders requested two helicopters from Airlift Northwest to respond to the scene and transport Larsen and L. Johnstone to critical care hospitals. The helicopters landed near US 101 and Smith Creek Road's junction in a widened area at a pull off.
Larsen was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with life-threatening injuries, and L. Johnstone was transported via the helicopters to St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A Raymond Fire Department aid unit transported C. Johnstone to Grays Harbor Hospital in Aberdeen.
WSP works to find the cause
According to WSP, Larsen was heading northbound on US 101 when he lost control in a sharp corner and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. The vehicle was then struck on the passenger side before being sent skidding off the roadway.
A Collision Investigation Technician responded to the scene from the WSP Hoquiam detachment to investigate the collision's cause. Evidence at the scene depicted an 'intense' collision between the two vehicles with debris impalement marks in the concrete roadway and an Acura tag pressed into the ground behind the SUV.
Working together
The tough evening that brought out over two dozen responders between seven different agencies showcased how important it is that agencies work together smoothly, according to WSP Sgt. Bradford Moon.
"This really goes to show how well our agencies work together, because the original response was South Bend, Pacific County and Raymond," Moon said. "They got here well before we could, plus working with Raymond Fire. It was a really good cohesive unit to work together. Everybody has been great here on scene."
In total, the responders were from the Raymond and South Bend Police Departments, Pacific County Sheriff's Office, WSP, the Raymond Fire Department, Pacific County Fire District 3, Washington State Department of Transportation, and Airlift Northwest.
