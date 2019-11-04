A general election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 and eligible Pacific County voters still have time to register.
Register to vote in person during business hours and any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day at the Auditor's Office in the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave., South Bend.
Election results will be updated online at chinookobserver.com.
Those unable to get to South Bend to register in person may call the Pacific County Auditor's Office in order to coordinate registration.
Accessible voting equipment is available at the South Bend Auditor’s Office beginning Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ballots can be dropped either in the mail on election day or at any of the following dropbox locations throughout the county:
- Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Ave. in South Bend
- Long Beach County Annex, 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach
- Washington State Patrol parking lot, 797 state Route 4 in Naselle
- Department of Public Works, 211 Commercial St. in Raymond
- Bay Center County Park, Second and Park St. in Bay Center
- Chinook Community Center, 810 U.S. Highway 101 in Chinook
There is also a dropbox inside the Ocean Park Library, 308 256th Place, but it will be open just until the library closes at 6 p.m.
The Pacific County Canvassing Board will meet to certify the election results at 9:30 am on Monday, Nov. 25 and again at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 26. The meetings will be held in the Elections Room at the Auditor's Office.
The Auditor's Office can be reached by phone at 360-875-9317 or by email auditor@co.pacific.wa.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.