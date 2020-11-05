WARRENTON — An Ilwaco couple died Wednesday morning in a traffic collision Oregon State Police say was caused by another driver in the wrong lane. "Alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor," OSP said in a Thursday press release.
On Nov. 4 at about 10:10 a.m., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a multiple vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 9 between Warrenton and Seaside.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Lincoln Navigator, operated by Rachael Forrest, 26, of Seaside, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a Toyota Rav4 operated by Randall Shine, 63, of Ilwaco. The impact spun the Rav4 into the northbound lane where it was struck by Chevrolet pickup operated by Richard Kearns, 67, of Ocean Park.
Kearns and his passenger Virginia Williams, 59, of Warrenton were transported to the hospital. Both Kearns and Williams are employed by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Shine and his passenger Patricia Shine, 71, of Ilwaco both sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene, along with their dog.
Forrest was not injured.
OSP was assisted by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office, Warrenton Fire Department and ODOT.
