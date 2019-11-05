LONG BEACH — Retired Bank of the Pacific chief Dennis Long will retain his seat on the Pacific County Fire District No. 1 Board of Commissioners, based on Tuesday’s preliminary vote count that showed him ahead of challenger Steve Kolvach 64% to 35%.
Long’s win and other results remain subject to change by late-arriving ballots, which are typically added to the total later in election week.
Another local contested race, between Don Richter and Michael Turner for Pacific and Wahkiakum County Superior Court judge, was much closer Tuesday night. Richter’s total was 2,569 votes to Turner’s 2,415, or 51.3% to 48.22%. It is conceivable that late-arriving ballots could shift the result.
The initial voter turnout Tuesday night was a low 29.31% in Pacific County, with only 4,546 ballots counted out of 15,509 registered voters. County election officials estimate around 750 ballots will straggle in later this week.
Most local candidacies were unopposed. In Ilwaco, physician Dave Cundiff received more than 70% of votes after his potential contender withdrew from the race, but remained on the ballot for city council.
Similarly, Sue Svendsen will join the Long Beach City Council with 71% of Tuesday’s total versus an opponent who did not campaign.
