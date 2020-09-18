OCEAN PARK — Pacific County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a report of an in-progress vehicle theft in the Surfside area at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17. The person reporting the theft provided a description of the vehicle and identified the suspect by name as Jake L. Wilson, 45, as she knew him. Deputies responding to the area of the incident were familiar with Wilson from previous law enforcement contacts.
As deputies checked the area for the stolen vehicle, Sgt. Randy Wiegardt and his K9 partner “Ciko” spotted Wilson walking past them on Joe John’s Road. Sgt. Wiegardt exited his patrol vehicle and instructed Wilson to stop as he was being detained for the investigation into the vehicle theft complaint. Wilson ignored Sgt. Wiegardt’s commands and yelled several obscenities towards Sgt. Wiegardt. Wilson continued to walk away. Sgt. Wiegardt retrieved K9 Ciko from his patrol vehicle and explained again to Wilson to stop. Sgt. Wiegardt warned several times that he had a Sheriff’s K-9 that would be deployed and that he needed to stop.
Wilson yelled to Sgt. Wiegardt that if he deployed K9 Ciko, he would stab the dog. As Wilson said this, he raised a knife in his right hand. Upon observing the knife, Sgt. Wiegardt drew his department issued weapon as Wilson began closing space between them. Wilson raised the knife in his right hand on several occasions. Wilson threatened that he would stab Sgt. Wiegardt if he came any closer. Wilson also yelled that he didn’t care if Sgt. Wiegardt shot him. Sgt. Wiegardt followed Wilson and tried to remain a safe distance from him and the knife but Wilson was still a threat to others in the area.
Two additional deputies arrived on scene and tactically positioned themselves in order to access and react to the situation. As the scenario unfolded, Wiegardt directed the deputies. Sgt. Wiegardt and Deputy Dustin Eaton deployed their department issued Taser devices upon Wilson causing him to fall to the ground. As Wilson fell, the knife fell from his hand. Wilson was still non-compliant after having the Taser deployment. Sgt. Wiegardt assisted K9 Ciko towards Wilson and K9 Ciko contacted Wilson’s left leg, gaining compliance. Wilson was secured in handcuffs and searched by Deputies Eaton and Logan Macomber. The search of his person revealed an additional concealed knife. The stolen vehicle was located and recovered near by and witnesses described Wilson as the person who parked it and walked away from it.
“Due to the great teamwork portrayed by the deputies during this incident, deadly use of force was not utilized and the suspect is alive. The amount of professional restraint used by Sgt. Wiegardt and Deputies Eaton and Macomber during this possible deadly use of force situation is commendable,” Sheriff Robin Souvenir said.
Jake Wilson was booked into the Pacific County Jail for charges of theft of a motor vehicle, assault in the 2nd degree and felony harassment. Wilson is being held on $250,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.