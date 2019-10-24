LONG BEACH — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Thursday evening that razor clam digging is good to go from Cape Disappointment to Westport this weekend, after tests revealed that shellfish from these coastal beaches are safe to eat.
Testing conducted by the Washington Department of Health on Thursday showed domoic acid levels were low enough for the digs to go ahead, said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
“The health and safety of clam diggers is always our first concern, so we appreciate people’s patience while we worked with our partners at WDOH to confirm that these clams are safe to eat,” Ayres said. “We hope that everyone is able to get out and enjoy safe, productive digs at these beaches.”
The upcoming digs are scheduled for the following days and low tides:
Oct. 26, Saturday, 5:59 pm, 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 27, Sunday, 6:47 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 28, Monday, 7:33 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 29, Tuesday, 8:18 pm, -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 30, Wednesday, 9:03 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 31, Thursday, 9:50 pm, -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Nov. 1, Friday, 10:38 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
These digs join previously approved digs at Mocrocks and Copalis beaches beginning this weekend. Additional information on those digs can be found in the news release at https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-seven-days-digging-razor-clams-beginning-oct-26.
More information can be found on WDFW's razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.
