Sheriff Brad Thurman and Cowlitz County, in partnership with U.S. Bank, have opened a donation account for the Deputy Justin Derosier Memorial Fund. To best serve the DeRosiers, permission was received from the family to establish this donation account which protects the family from unintended tax liabilities. Tax liability to the family can occur if donations are not made through proper channels.
This fund will be used to help cover memorial expenses. If there are any donations remaining after the memorial costs are covered, those remaining funds will go directly to the DeRosier family.
For anyone wishing to donate, the U.S. Bank account information is:
Account Name: Deputy Justin DeRosier Memorial Fund
Account Number: 153569437830
Routing Number: 125000105
Donations may also be completed in person at the Cowlitz County Administrative Building, or checks may be mailed to:
Cowlitz County
Attn: KayLee McKay
Administrative Building
207 Fourth Avenue North, Room 308
Kelso WA 98626
If you have questions concerning donating, please call KayLee at 360-577-3065 x6991.
Cowlitz County is working to support the DeRosier family through this tragedy while staying within the rules of the State Constitution. If you have questions, please visit https://www.atg.wa.gov/ or call KayLee McKay.
