LONG BEACH — Razor clam diggers can return to ocean beaches for a seven-day opening beginning Nov. 24.
State shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the dig on evening low tides after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat.
The upcoming dig is for the following dates and low tides:
• November 24, Sunday, 4:47 pm, -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• November 25, Monday, 5:34 pm, -1.0 feet; Long Beach Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• November 26, Tuesday, 6:18 pm, -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• November 27, Wednesday, 7:02 pm, -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• November 28, Thursday, 7:44 pm, -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• November 29, Friday, 8:29 pm, -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• November 30, Saturday, 9:10 pm, -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed before noon for allowed digs, when low tide occurs in the evening.
"It’s great to find time for digs over the Thanksgiving holiday, " said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Razor clams are a great addition to your feast, and it’s fun to bring guests from out of state along for a distinctive Washington experience.”
For a list of proposed razor clam digs on Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches through December, please see: https://wdfw.wa.gov/news/wdfw-announces-additional-tentative-razor-clam-digs-through-december.
Final approval of the tentatively scheduled openings in December will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
