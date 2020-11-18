South Pacific District Court as well as Ilwaco and Municipal Court hearings held at 7013 Sandridge Road. If you have questions, call 360-642-9417. The following cases were scheduled for actions shown.
Nov. 10
Mitigation hearing — NVOL with valid identification, Victoria Leann James; dismissed.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 5 mph over limit (over 40), NVOL with valid identification, Gabriel T. Laemmle; found committed.
Mitigation hearing — Signals required safety, Jerry Walter Matzen III; DS, $150 fine.
Mitigation hearing — Speeding 19 mph over limit (over 40), Abigail Anne Mortimer; DS, $150 fine.
Contested hearing — Speeding 21 mph over limit (40 or under), Haley Raeann Pine; DS $150.
Contested hearing — Speeding 23 mph over limit (over 40), Levorne Jerome Akles; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to stop at sign/intersection, Srawan Dadannagari; DS, $150 fine.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Artem Glodyanu; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Speeding 16 mph (over 40), failure to renew expired registration, Rongrong Wang; found committed.
Nov. 16
Motion hearing — Hit/run unattended property, Samuel David Blake; PT 12/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard William Brooking; DFTA, B/W $500.
Arraignment — Two counts of DWLS 3rd-degree, Richard Alen Cody; DFTA, continued to 11/23.
Arraignment — No contact/protection order violation, Brian Edward Cox; DFTA, B/W $1,000.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Margaret Ann Parsons; order signed.
Other hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Sandy Jolene Petrich; PT 12/7.
Arraignment — Indecent exposure, Jesse Jacob Woody Renneberg; PT 12/7.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Rudy M. Rodriguez; PT 1/11/2021.
Sentence compliance — Assault 4th-degree, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; no action.
Pre-trial — No contact/protection order violation, Matthew Gordon F. Sparks; guilty, 364/364, $200 fine.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Lorraine Veach; PT 12/7.
Arraignment — Assault 4th-degree, Steven K. Whiting; PT 12/7.
Nov. 18
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jeremy Todd Gleason; guilty, 90/90, $100 warrant fee, $450 fine.
Sentence compliance — Reckless driving, Michael Lane Heath; review for treatment and for payment.
Sentence compliance — DUI, Max Wesley Huddleston; DFTA, review 1/6/2021.
Sentence compliance — DUI, James Norman Long; DFTA, review 1/6/2021.
Judge’s review — Assault 4th-degree, Amy B. Garcia; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DWLS 3rd-degree, Patrick Kevin Green; re-issue warrant.
Judge’s review — DUI, Duane Joseph Wallace Sanders; re-issue warrant.
Review hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, William C. Whiteside; review 1/6/2021.
Review hearing — Theft 3rd-degree, malicious mischief 3rd-degree, Joyce Lee Ziegenfuss; DFTA, continued 1/6/2021.
Pre-trial — Criminal trespass 2nd-degree, Kassandra Jolene Alderman; guilty, 90/90, 12 month probation, $450.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Jason Lee Barr; guilty, 90/90, $450 fine.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Leo Mark Estes Jr.; guilty, 90/90, $450 fine.
Review hearing — Failure to renew expired registration, Leo Mark Estes Jr.; dismissed.
Pre-trial — Two counts public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 12/16, JT 1/14/2021.
Pre-trial — Two counts of international fire code violation, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 12/6, JT 1/14/2021.
Pre-trial — Zoning violation, public nuisance, Lori Lee Fairchild; continued to 12/16, JT 1/14/2021.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, providing false information to fish/wildlife, David Henry Gretzner; guilty, 364/362, $850 fine.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Darcy Jean Lee; continued to 12/23, JT 1/14/2021.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tahnika Dawn Michell; DFTA, continued to 12/16.
Pre-trial — Assault 4th-degree, Tahnika Sawn Michell; DFTA, continued to 12/16.
Review hearing — Follow vehicle too closely, Charles Wayne Nelson Jr.; continued 12/2.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Charles Wayne Nelson Jr.; continued to 12/2.
Pre-trial — DWLS 3rd-degree, Joseph Allen Niska; continued to 12/16.
Second arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John Randall Osborne; continued to 12/2.
Pre-trial — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Mark Udell Patton; continued to 12/16.
Review hearing — Recreational fish rule violating not possessing fish, Mark Udell Patton; continued to 12/16.
Arraignment — Hunt/collect parts another’s property, Joshua Michael Ross; continued to 12/2.
Bench warrant hearing — Assault 4th-degree, Lukas Adrian Wolfe; warrant quashed.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Christopher Lee Austin; PT 12/16, JT 2/11/2021.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Benjamin Boyd Coleman; continued to 1/20/2021.
Bench warrant hearing — DWLS 3rd-degree, Brandi Lynn Hermens; DFTA, no actions.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Terry Michael Kloes Sr.; continued to 12/30.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possess fish, Bernard J. Koppert; continued to 12/16.
Arraignment — Theft 3rd-degree, Nim Ping Lindsley; DFTA warrant review 1/6/2021.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st possessing two times over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, James Henry Loennig; continued.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd no license/catch card, Christopher Dale Navolynski; guilty.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Long Thanh Ngo; continued to 12/30.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 2nd rule violating possessing fish, Tham Thi Hong Nguyen; continued to 12/30.
Bench warrant hearing — DUI, Jeremy L. Riefkohl; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, warrant review 12/2.
Arraignment — DWLS 2nd-degree, Tonde Rochelle Rowlette; DFTA, warrant review 12/2.
Arraignment — DI, Laurentino Salazara Vega; continued to 11/24.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st shoot, gaff, snag fish, Sarathella Sou; continued to 12/16.
Arraignment — DWLS 3rd-degree, John W. Trent; DFTA, no action.
Arraignment — DUI, Elias Earl Wait; DFTA, B/W $5,000.
Arraignment — Recreational fish 1st possession two times over limit, avoid wildlife check station/inspection, Lucy Lai Wan Yun; continued to 12/30, JT 2/11/2021.
Contested hearing — Three counts of zoning violations, Richard James Gill; continued to 2/10/2021.
Contested hearing — Two counts of on-site sewage treatment and disposal, Richard James Gill; continued to 2/10/2021.
Contested hearing — Build construct/fire prevention and protection, public nuisance, Richard James Gill; continued to 2/10/2021.
Contested hearing — Speeding 10 mph over limit (over 40), Steven Keith Isley; continued to 12/2.
Contested hearing — Negligent driving 2nd-degree,failure to sign-carry-display vehicle registration; Ruslan Petrovich Kasko; continued to 12/9.
Contested hearing — Failure to wear safety belt, Claude Daniel Larson Sr.; dismissed.
Contested hearing — Failure to stop at stop sign/intersection, James David Truong; dismissed.
Abbreviation Key
00/00 Days sentenced/suspended
B/W Bench warrants
DF Deferred finding
DP Deferred prosecution
DS Deferred sentence
DUI Driving under influence
DWLS Driving w/ license suspended
DFTA Defendant failure to appear
FTR Failed to respond
JT Jury trial
MIP Minor in possession
NCO No-Contact Order
NOA Notice of appearance
NJT Non-jury trial
NSV No similar violations
NVOL No valid operator’s license
PD Public defender
PT Pre-trial
SOC Stipulated order of continuance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.