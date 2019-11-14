Naselle is back in the hunt for a WIAA 1B state volleyball trophy.
The Comets bounced back from a first-round loss to Pomeroy to defeat Grace Academy in four sets.
This sets up an 8 a.m. game at the Yakima SunDome against Firm Foundation, the school the Comets shocked at Districts to qualify for state.
Grace was in its first state championship and won the first set 27-25.
Coach Rebekah Wirkkala appeared to have some specific tips for her squad which came out firing on all cylinders in the second to win 25-16 and take the third 25-23.
Naselle then moved out to a 24-14 lead in the fourth, one point away from victory, only to allow Grace to win the next five points. A Grace mistake sealed the win for Naselle. 25-19
