SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County assessor's and treasurer's offices received notice from their software provider on Nov. 15 that Taxsifter and Mapsifter on the assessor's webpage and tax payments on the treasurer's website will be briefly unavailable this week.
The Taxsifter and Mapsifter sites are being transferred onto a new computer server. All existing data through the end of the day Nov. 15 will be used to set up the new sites.
Migration of the sites from the current server is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19. The Taxsifter and Mapsifter sites will be down from 7 p.m. through 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Taxsifter (http://pacificwa.taxsifter.com) allows easy search for a wide variety of information, including assessed valuations, valuation histories, property ownership and other data. Mapsifter (http://pacificwa.mapsifter.com) provides detailed information on every tax parcel in the county and links back to Taxsifter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.