Pacific County is implementing a temporary “Burn Ban” effective at midnight May 8 until further notice.
Conditions are dry. As of May 6, recorded precipitation in Long Beach was about 21 inches since Jan. 1, down 13.5 inches from the same date in 2018. The precipitation total in Naselle stood at about 28 inches, about 22 inches less than on the same date last year.
Pacific County Fire Districts and Fire Departments in cooperation with the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) along with other Southwest Washington Counties will be enacting restrictions on all outdoor burning on a temporary basis, until conditions moderate. All residential burning associated with land clearing is be prohibited until further notice.
Recreational campfires are allowed if built in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as those typically found in local, county, and state parks and in commercial campgrounds. On private land, campfires are permitted with the landowner’s permission if built in the following approved manner:
• The campfire shall be no greater than 3-feet in diameter and constructed of a ring of metal, stone or brick 8-inches above ground surface, with a 2-foot- wide area cleared down to exposed soil surrounding the outside of the pit.
• The campfire shall have an area at least 10-feet around it cleared of all flammable material and at least 20-feet of clearance from overhead flammable materials or fuels.
• The campfire must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16-years old with the ability to extinguish the fire with a shovel and a 5-gallon bucket of water or with a connected and charged water hose.
Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.
Please contact your local fire district for further information and also the Washington State Department of Natural Resources for updates on burn restrictions at 1-800-323-BURN or visit their website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk. Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.
You can also contact the Pacific County Department of Community Development in Long Beach at 360-642-9382; or South Bend at 360-875-9356.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.