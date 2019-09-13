OLYMPIA — State shellfish managers have tentatively scheduled additional razor clam digs on ocean beaches for dates in October, November and December.
Final approval of all scheduled openings will depend on whether results of marine toxin tests show the clams are safe to eat.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) typically announces whether a dig will go forward about a week before the opening, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the department.
“Abundant razor clam populations on all beaches, except Kalaloch, are allowing for more digging opportunity this year,” said Ayres. “But, it is important that razor clam diggers be sure to only dig where it is allowed.”
Razor clam diggers can find detailed beach maps that indicate locations and local names for beaches on WDFW’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams#beachmaps.
The proposed razor clam digs to date, along with low tides and beaches, are listed below:
September 27, Friday, 5:52 a.m. -0.9 feet; Long Beach only
September 28, Saturday, 6:36 a.m. -0.8 feet; Long Beach only
September 29, Sunday, 7:19 a.m. -0.6 feet; Long Beach only
No digging is allowed after noon for the late September digs where low tide occurs in the morning.
October 26, Saturday, 5:59 p.m., 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
October 27, Sunday, 6:47 p.m., -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
October 28, Monday, 7:33 p.m., -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
October 29, Tuesday, 8:18 p.m., -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
October 30, Wednesday, 9:03 p.m., -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
October 31, Thursday, 9:50 p.m., -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 1, Friday, 10:38 p.m., -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 11, Monday, 5:51 p.m., 0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 12, Tuesday, 6:27 p.m., -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 13, Wednesday, 7:03 p.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 14, Thursday, 7:41 p.m., -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 15, Friday, 8:22 p.m., -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 16, Saturday, 9:08 p.m., -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 17, Sunday, 9:59 p.m., -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 24, Sunday, 4:47 p.m., -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 25, Monday, 5:34 p.m., -1.0 feet; Long Beach Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 26, Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 27, Wednesday, 7:02 p.m., -1.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 28, Thursday, 7:44 p.m., -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
November 29, Friday, 8:29 p.m., -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
November 30, Saturday, 9:10 p.m., -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 10, Tuesday, 5:28 p.m., -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 11, Wednesday, 6:06 p.m., -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 12, Thursday, 6:45 p.m., -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 13, Friday, 7:26 p.m., -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 14, Saturday, 8:08 p.m., -1.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 15, Sunday, 8:53 p.m., -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 16, Monday, 9:41 p.m., -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 23, Monday, 4:35 p.m., -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 26, Thursday, 6:47 p.m., -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 27, Friday, 7:26 p.m., -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
December 28, Saturday, 8:05 p.m., -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
December 29, Sunday, 8:43 p.m., -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
No digging is allowed before noon during digs in October, November and December where low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
Ayres notes that low tides around New Years are not low enough for successful razor clam harvest, so digging will not open then.
In order to ensure conservation of clams for future generations, WDFW sets tentative razor clam seasons that are based on the results from an annual coast-wide razor clam stock assessment and by considering harvest to date. WDFW authorizes each dig independently after getting the results of marine toxin testing.
“Razor clam digs are a major source of livelihood for coastal communities, bringing out hundreds of thousands of tourists each year to enjoy all we have to offer, including terrific nature, food, entertainment and fun on the beach for the whole family,” said Andi Day, executive director at Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau. “We value and appreciate WDFW’s work to manage this terrific resource for our communities.”
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license (starting at $9.70) to an annual combination fishing license, are available on WDFW's website at https://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov and from some 600 license vendors around the state.
Under state law, diggers at open beaches can take 15 razor clams per day and are required to keep the first 15 they dig. Each digger's clams must be kept in a separate container.
More information can be found on WDFW's razor clam webpage at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/.
