The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced this decision Tuesday morning:
Action: Allows a limited sturgeon retention fishery. White sturgeon from 44 inches minimum to 50 inches maximum fork length may be retained.
Effective dates: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, only.
Species affected: White sturgeon.
Locations: Mainstem Columbia River from the Wauna powerlines upstream to Bonneville Dam, and the Cowlitz River.
Reason for action: The legal-size population is large enough to allow for a conservative recreational retention fishery within the lower Columbia River.
Additional information:
• Fork length is measured in a straight line from the tip of the nose to the fork in the caudal fin (tail) with the fish laying on its side on a flat surface, with the tape measure/ruler positioned flat under the fish.
• Catch-and-release fishing for sturgeon will continue to be allowed on all non-retention days.
• Daily white sturgeon limit: One fish
• Annual white sturgeon limit: Two fish
• Retention of green sturgeon is prohibited.
