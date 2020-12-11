ILWACO — Pacific County’s popular recreational Dungeness crab fishery will remain open after test results released Friday morning found crab in the Columbia River and Willapa Bay are within safety guidelines for the marine toxin domoic acid.
“The latest domoic acid test results have come in on Dungeness crab for both Willapa Bay and inside the Columbia River (from the outer jetty tips up river), and sport crabbing will remain open in those areas,” the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said.
Recreational crabbing is enthusiastically pursued in Pacific County, in part thanks to a 12 male crab daily limit and a minimum size of 5 ¾ inches.
The outer coast from Queets River to the mouth of the Columbia, including Westport and Grays Harbor, have been closed to recreational crabbing. The closure extends to the north side of North Jetty in Cape Disappointment State Park, but crabbing is permitted on the south, river-facing side.
WDFW announced the coastal closure earlier this week after testing showed domoic acid levels in crab exceeded standards for safe consumption established by the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). Domoic acid, a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful and even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities. Cooking or freezing does not destroy domoic acid in shellfish.
Tests performed on Dec. 5 found crab over the safety limit of 30 parts per million in the vicinity of Peacock Spit near the southwest end of Pacific County. Domoic acid sampling will continue in all marine areas, and it's anticipated there will be special attention in the North Jetty area to ascertain whether domoic-tainted crab are present on the south side.
DOH and WDFW closed the coast to razor clam harvesting on Oct. 23 after domoic levels shot up to around 60 ppm, which is where they remain. Crab are slower to take up domoic from the environment by ingesting clams and other food in which the toxin is present.
Commercial crab harvests have been delayed until at least Jan. 1 in the hope that the crab will have flushed out the toxin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.