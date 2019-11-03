ILWACO — A California motorist who fled from a traffic stop in Raymond Sunday morning was later arrested in Ilwaco following a lengthy chase on U.S. Highway 101.
Gina Marie Garcia, 49, of Sacramento faces a charge of felony eluding, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
Raymond police officers requested aid from surrounding agencies after the driver of a yellow and white 2014 Fiat 500L sped out of Raymond just before 9 a.m. Police initiated the stop after the vehicle was allegedly clocked going 20 mph over the speed limit in the southbound lane on US 101.
The vehicle then continued southbound on US 101, reaching speeds of 90 mph towards South Bend.
In South Bend, the vehicle swerved around a South Bend police vehicle and continued to flee southbound.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office deputies and Washington State Patrol joined the pursuit.
Units attempted a spike strip near Milepost 42 that was unsuccessful, before another attempt at Milepost 30 that took out the driver-side tires.
Units tried again near Milepost 17 and took out the passenger-side tires.
The vehicle then continued southbound on US 101 reaching speeds near 100 mph on bare rims before being pitted in Ilwaco by a Ford Explorer driven by WSP Trooper M. Canham. The Fiat then collided into a 2000 Ford F350 pickup owned by Caleb Michalsky of Astoria and crashed up onto a curb and into an apartment complex yard, according to a WSP report Sunday afternoon.
The PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver consists of bumping a pursued vehicle from the side near the rear wheel, causing the vehicle to spin out.
Garcia was apprehended at the scene. Citizen photos show many law enforcement vehicles clustered around the traffic stop, and one social media comment indicated there were so many sirens it stirred thoughts of a tsunami warning.
There were no injuries during the chase or the stop, Moon said.
The highway just east of Ilwaco’s main intersection was closed, with a short detour in place, while authorities concluded their investigation. It was set to reopen at approximately 1 p.m., Moon said.
It's unclear why Garcia fled.
Look for additional details about this incident in the Nov. 6 Chinook Observer.
