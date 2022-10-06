ILWACO — Sometimes the old ideas are the best ones.
The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco is reviving a “Driftwood and Daffodils” show.
And although the event won’t be held until next March 31 and April 1, staff are eager to get the word out — so residents can plant bulbs now.
“Registration for the event will be in January, but now is the time to get your daffodil bulbs planted and start combing the beach for that perfect piece of driftwood,” said Betsy Millard, the museum’s curator.
Driftwood art has long been a fixture of coastal areas including the Long Beach Peninsula. Grayland hosted an August show for many years; the Long Beach Grange held contests between 1956 and 1967..
“The driftwood creations contest will revive a popular event from the mid-20th century,” Millard added. “The juried daffodil show is inspired by all the beautiful displays of spring bulbs on the Peninsula over the years.
“Daffodils have long been a popular flower in local gardens. In addition to being deer resistant and one of the first signs of spring, they were grown commercially in the 1930s at the north end of the Peninsula.” John Morehead, a Peninsula pioneer, owned the Morehead store in Nahcotta and had an active farm off Sandridge Road where he raised cattle and grew peas and daffodil bulbs.
Local photographer Charles Fitzpatrick’s images captured the Morehead daffodil fields in bloom. Today daffodils are a symbol of the Ocean Park Village Club, whose members have planted thousands of bulbs along Bay Avenue.
Millard’s research in museum archives revealed the Grange driftwood show attracted hundreds of entries in junior and senior divisions.
She was delighted to discover that museum colleague Donella Lucero had won a blue ribbon for her entry.
“Local crafters scoured the beaches for interesting pieces of driftwood,” she said. “Some just cleaned them up and presented their find, others modified the pieces by adding paint, rock, netting or glass floats.”
As well as getting people to plant bulbs now, Millard and Madeline Matson, the museum’s executive director, hope that longtime residents will come forward with stories or photos of their driftwood art from bygone days.
Maybe someone may still own the grand prize from the final show in 1967 — a hanging driftwood mobile. “That was surely the highlight of a beach cabin living room” enthused Millard, noting there were 250 entries that year.
Registration begins in January. Rules for the contest will be posted on the museum’s website at columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org and Facebook page.
But before that, residents should get to work. All varieties of daffodils will be welcome.
“We are encouraging people to plant bulbs now,” said Matson.
