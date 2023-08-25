Slow drag participants line up near Safe Coast Seafoods prior to the event on Friday, Sept. 9 in Ilwaco.
Slow drag participants approach the starting line.
Slow drag participants line up during the event.
Classic cars compete in the slow drag on Friday in Ilwaco.
Attendees watch as slow drag participants compete on Friday in Ilwaco.
The ‘Church Ladies’ hold onto their hats during the slow drag competiton.
Slow drag participants rejoice after winning a heat.
Participants in the slow drag near the finish line on Friday in Ilwaco.
The Astoria Clowns participated in the slow drag competition.
A woman driving Ford V8 riddled with bullet holes — a replica of the infamous Bonnie and Clyde car — participates in the slow drag competition.
Howerton Avenue was a popular destination for the slow drag competition on Friday.
A driver is marked with a white dot after losing a heat in the slow drag event.
Attendees with a front-row view watch a close finish in the slow drag competition.
Classic cars compete in the 20th annual slow drag in Ilwaco. John Vetter, driving a 1966 Chevy Caprice, pictured on left, won the event.
The 20th annual slow drag was held Friday in Ilwaco.
The first official event of the weekend kicked off Friday in Ilwaco, where the 20th annual slow drag competition drew a crowd camped along Howerton Avenue.
The Slow Drag competition on the Ilwaco waterfront has become a hugely popular start to the weekend of car-related festivities headlined by the great Rod Run to the End of the World in Ocean Park.
Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchant's Association, this year's event on Friday, Sept. 8, is the 21st in the series.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.