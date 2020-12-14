Do you want to bring immediate joy to the world right now? Then foster a dog from the South Pacific County Humane Society! SPCHS is reaching out to the community to ask for volunteer fosters for the gorgeous pups currently living at the shelter. The goal of fostering is to nurture the animal until their permanent home can be found.
One of the small positives of the covid-19 pandemic is many people are based at home. This is an ideal time to foster an animal, when you have extra time to settle, work with and enjoy a new temporary bundle of fur to your home! There are so many benefits to fostering. These include getting pup time if you can’t commit to adoption right now, flexibility and fitting fostering in with your schedule, enjoying the laughter and fun of a canine companion. Ultimately you are really helping a pup — enhancing their well being, reducing their stress, increasing their adoptability. In fact, here are all the benefits to the dogs: reduced kennel stress, reduced shelter fatigue, increased restedness and respite, giving the dog a chance to shine. And so importantly the pup knows they are loved and loveable.
There are also benefits to the shelter: less dogs in the shelter leads to a calmer environment. A greater understanding of the pup outside of the shelter increases the chances of adoption through getting more information, more footage and more exposure to potential adopters as well as increased knowledge about the dogs in the shelter’s care.
Karen Donahue is a dedicated volunteer dog walker at the shelter. She recently fostered Daisy and has fostered several dogs in the past. "It helps to give the dogs a break," she explains. "Providing a temporary home helps the dog feel less lonely. And sometimes a dog has a medical need, being out of the shelter is so good for their healing."
Karen also talks about how fostering helps a pup trust again if they have had a rough time and how it can be a good way to try a dog out if you are thinking of adopting. "Also, it’s really rewarding, knowing you are helping a dog feels good!"
SPCHS is looking for two types of dog foster parents: longer-term fosters and on-hand fosters. Longer-term fosters open their homes and hearts to dogs until they are adopted. On-hand fosters serve as back-ups when longer-term fosters are out of town. Also on-hand fosters are needed for emergency situations, for example if the shelter suddenly rescues a mother and pups, or an injured animal.
If you are interested in fostering, contact South Pacific County Humane Society at beachpets.com/long-beach-wa-shelter/foster or call 360 642 1180. They will process your application and then conduct a home visit. Once you are approved the shelter will select a foster dog, in conversation with you. They match animals to homes based on the needs and preferences of both the dog and the foster parent.
With fostering, goodbye is a happy ending. And if you really fall in love, you can adopt. Foster failure is a great outcome, where the foster person or family ends up keeping the dog!
