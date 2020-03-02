PACIFIC COUNTY — Arrests by ICE appear to be surging again in Pacific County with at least seven local people jailed already this year.
Pacific County Immigrant Support is asking for donations ahead of a bond hearing for three of the people arrested; the hearing is scheduled for March 3 in Tacoma. Bonds need to be paid in full for those held by an immigration court. Immigrant support expects it will need more than $10,000 to pay for the release of those in jail.
Five of the arrests happened in January and two in early February, according to immigrant support. Two of the people arrested are from the peninsula and five are from north Pacific County.
“One came to this country as an infant and this is the only country he knows,” Immigrant support wrote in a release on March 1. “More than 12 children have been affected by these arrests and a few are expecting grandchildren soon.”
Since Jan. 1, Pacific County Immigrant Support has spent more than $20,000 helping those arrested as well as their families.
“If we can pay for each person’s bond, then they will get out sooner, return home and get back to work to meet their family’s needs,” the organization wrote in its release.
The arrests have increased fear in the community and people are afraid to return to work, the release said.
Those interested in making a donation can do so online by going to www.pcisupport.org/donate/. Checks can also be made out to Pacific County Immigrant Support and sent to P.O. Box 156, Long Beach, WA 98631.
