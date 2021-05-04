SOUTH BEND — The Ilwaco boys basketball team (1-0) opened the season with a 74-42 drubbing of South Bend (0-1) Monday night.
The Fishermen raced out to a 14-2 advantage in the opening three minutes led by a barrage of baskets, including back-to-back three pointers by freshman guard Kyle Morris. The lead swelled to 31-8 by the end of the quarter, led by a swarming Ilwaco defense and tenacious play underneath by 6’4" junior Sam Glenn.
In the second quarter, Ilwaco kept the pressure on South Bend and turned loose the Turner brothers, including 6’0" junior Jaden Turner and 6’1" freshman Beckett Turner, who combined for 12 points to lead Ilwaco to a commanding 52-14 halftime lead.
In the second half, Ilwaco slowed their offensive onslaught. Fishermen sophomore Jahmari Stith stroked a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the score 64-33 heading into the final period, where Ilwaco would cruise to a 74-42 victory.
Ilwaco’s Beckett Turner finished with a game-high 15 points, followed by teammate Kyle Morris with 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.