Members of the Washington State House of Representatives celebrate the close of the 2023 Legislative session. Legislators may be called back, however, to resolve a fix to a controversial bill that sets penalties for drug possession.

 Photo by Alexandria Osborne

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Legislature adjourned April 23 after failing to approve a controversial bill setting drug possession penalties, raising the possibility of a special session in the coming weeks to resolve the issue.

