My husband, Dan Driscoll is running for Pacific County Commissioner, District #2. I’ve been resistant to writing a letter of support, because I obviously can’t be unbiased in recommending that you vote for Dan. I will tell you that he is intelligent, resourceful, a good listener, and the hardest-working person I’ve ever known.
There are several letters in the Sept. 30 Chinook Observer in support of Dan’s incumbent opponent which contain gossip, speculation and lies. I feel I need to refute these allegations, not just in defense of Dan, but because voters in this county deserve to know the truth about the issues and the candidates.
Michael Parker’s statements regarding illnesses at Dan’s business and the threat of closure of Willapa Bay are malicious gossip. Parker and former County Commissioner Steve Rogers take issue with Dan’s lawful use of the Public Records Act. When representatives of the government lie about you, it is your right and responsibility to expose them. Rogers also claims that Dan has “cost the county a lot of money,” when it is actually the other way around. Pacific County recently needed to settle another public records case for $300,000. It remains an unfortunate fact that, in Pacific County, making public records requests is treated as a hostile act.
Rogers also impugns Dan’s character, claiming that Dan “attacked” Wolfe at a 2016 meeting. This is a mischaracterization. When a government representative lies about you in public, they should expect to be called out. Rogers and Parker allege that Dan has “disregarded government rules and regulations,” “running rampant over the law.” These statements are false. It has been proven in three separate courts, by five judges, that Dan and his business, Oysterville Sea Farms, have always operated within their legal property rights.
Dan has not been an adversary against government. He has been forced to defend his rights, at great personal and professional cost. In perpetuating the attack on a vibrant local business, Frank Wolfe abused his position and brought the powers of his office to bear unfairly on a law-abiding private citizen and business owner. Wolfe allowed taxpayer dollars to be squandered on frivolous court filings and staff time and exposed the county to liability.
Several of Wolfe's supporters claim that Dan is a “one-issue” candidate. While this is not true, he is squarely focused on government accountability and transparency. Becoming a County Commissioner is one way he can positively move the county closer to this goal, by working with fair and ethical Pacific County employees, and refusing to accept a culture of “special rules for special people.”
Please vote for Dan Driscoll for needed change in Pacific County government.
LINDA ENGELSIEPEN
Oysterville
