In the Observer we often see people arguing differing political points of view. One common fallacy that all writers should avoid in their letters is the formal fallacy of Argumentum Ad Hominem — (attacking the man) but not that man or woman’s arguments.
Several letter writers attacked Dr. Robert Brake’s letter, not his arguments, which was in the Nov. 25, edition of this newspaper. In his letter, Dr. Brake criticized the president.
Brake stated that the president is espousing a delusional fantasy that he actually has “won” the election, and that the election has been “stolen” from him; however, no reports that the president’s allegations are true have yet been evidenced by any credible sources.
Perhaps the president should resign before Jan. 20, 2021, so Pence can pardon him. Otherwise, it will take a miracle not be indicted after leaving office. The Washington Post has fact-checked 20,000 prevarications that Donald J. Trump has told the American people over the past four years. His niece, Mary Trump, contends that Trump is out-of-touch with reality, arrested in his development as a 12-year-old child in his mentality.
Some may not agree with Brake’s letter, but he cannot be accused of illogicality in his litany of presidential malfeasance. His letter is logical and unassailable. Those who disagree with him should eschew the fallacy of Argumentum Ad Hominem. Please be kind to one another. Thank you and have a wonderful Christmas.
JOE PALIANI
Ocean Park
