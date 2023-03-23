This year the Great Backyard Bird Count was a resounding success. To quote the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, “It was a record-breaking year with half a million bird enthusiasts sharing sightings from almost every corner of the world.” The summary provided by the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology indicates some impressive results.
In a snapshot:
• 7,538 species of birds identified
• 202 participating countries
• 390,652 eBird checklists
• 372,905 Merlin Bird IDs
• 151,479 photos added to Macaulay Library
• 555,291 estimated global participants
As indicated above, 202 countries participated in the count, up from 192 in 2022 and over half a million individuals from across the globe counted birds. The number of species counted also increased from just over 7,099 species to 7,538. The U.S. submitted the highest number of checklists with an impressive 236,904, followed by India with 57,774 submissions and Canada with 33,051.
The GBBC came into existence in 2013. Since then, participation in the count has consistently increased. In 2021, the Merlin app was introduced as a tool that allowed more people to participate and report bird sightings for the GBBC. Merlin was part of the reason participation in GBBC increased so dramatically.
Among the states, California had the highest count with 389 species. Texas was next with 370 species reported. In general, the warmer a state’s climate the higher the number of bird species reported on the Great Backyard Bird Count. Washington state ranked 11th in the number of species reported, while Oregon ranked 14th. Pacific County reported 103 species and altogether our county birders submitted 79 checklists. Pacific County results are up from 71 species last year and 39 checklists.
Globally, in terms of the number of birds species, Columbia took the top spot with1,239 species followed by Ecuador with 1,105 species. India reported 1,070 species. Brazil, Mexico, Peru Argentina Costa Rica, Thailand, United States, Kenya, and Panama all reported more than 600 species of birds. The biggest surprise according to the results was China with 494 bird species reported.
The brambling which many of you have been seeing at Cape D made the GBBC list. Shorebird sightings were prominent among the species observed in our area of Pacific County and included dunlin, sanderlings, marbled godwits, black-bellied plovers, and least sandpipers. Large numbers of ring-billed and short-billed gulls, cackling and Canada geese were also high on the list of observations. Songbirds such as the dark-eyed junco, Anna’s hummingbird, Brewer’s blackbird, and varied thrush were also observed in relatively high numbers.
Three of the hot spots on the Long Beach Peninsula during the count were Cape Disappointment, Oysterville and the Seaview approach. Other good birding spots in our area or nearby included Black Lake, Leadbetter Point and Lynn Point Road. Those of us who birded our backyards often tallied high numbers of species. Many of our counts equaled or exceeded the number of species observed in many of the public hot-spot areas. There is no doubt that backyard birding makes an important contribution to our knowledge of our avian friends.
