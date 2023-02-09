Ilwaco High School’s Class of 2023 is in for a surprise.
After the “Pomp and Circumstance” of graduation this summer, seniors will pose for family photos in their caps and gowns, enjoying the moment they step into the adult world.
A group of parents have anticipated that they’ll be eager to celebrate — and have been working since August on a surprise party that will keep them safe.
Last year, Tiffany Turner, whose older son Jaden was a senior, was in charge arranging a memorable celebration. This year, Michelle Kemmer, whose daughter Olivia McKinstry is in the senior class, is the point person for getting it arranged and paid for. But Kemmer is eager to share credit. “It takes about 15 to 20 parents who are actively involved to make this event happen,” she said. “We send out letters to all senior parents in September inviting them to join the parent group and encouraging them to get involved with the fundraising activities.”
These have included Amy Curry, who was in charge of a Wellsprings mini-grant application, and Mary Thorsen, in charge of a poinsettia sale fundraiser, and Marilyn Sheldon who distributed a community donation letter.
Sheldon noted the importance of a substance-free party. “This will be the 48th year that the business community, parents, and schools have joined together to acknowledge the students’ achievements by providing a safe and fun graduation night celebration,” wrote Sheldon, whose daughter, Ione, is a senior.
Students have played their role in fund-raising — all without knowing their party destination. Julianna Fleming has been selling raffle tickets at boys’ basketball games and set up a table selling tickets outside the recent “Beach Brawl” home wrestling tournament with raffle prizes on show under a “Safe Sober Party” sign. “It’s awesome,” the senior said. “I am really looking forward to it.”
The 80 students eligible to attend include all IHS seniors, those attending Running Start college classes, online academy students and those in the alternative school program.
“The location and activities are always a surprise for the graduates,” Kemmer said. “We keep the details of the events sealed up tight. They find out when they arrive.”
But she is happy to share the logistics. “The party consists of two chartered buses being at the school immediately after graduation. The students get their diplomas, have cake and celebrate for about 30 minutes with their families and then we load them on the buses and take them to a secret location where there are numerous activities planned,” she said.
“We have activities planned all through the night and into the next morning. We provide them with food and beverages. The students do not have to pay for anything while on this trip!”
The price tag is about $35,000, which includes the cost of gifts to seniors, as well as the food and transportation. A recent tally showed the organizers still need $15,000 to meet their target.
As well as poinsettias, various raffle prizes have included a 58-inch television. Hanging baskets and flower bowls for Mother’s Day are planned. Kemmer thanked local businesses that have already donated gift cards and money, and the Bank of the Pacific, which has an account for people to donate directly. “We have amazing community support.”
When the weather improves, the “flocking” gang, which was active in the fall, will again furtively visit area homes and decorate targeted lawns with pink flamingo ornaments. Funds are raised when a donor pays $30 — or $50 for a double flock — to have a friend’s yard targeted. Residents who anticipate they might be “flocked” may purchase “insurance” in the form of a $100 donation to have their address spared the amusing indignity.
Amid the fun, there is one serious note. The project was started because an Ilwaco High School student died in a drunk driving crash on graduation night some years ago. “Parents want to ensure their child's safety and still give them an opportunity to celebrate and be with their peers and classmates one more night before they all go their separate ways,” Kemmer said.
• Contributions may be made at the Bank of the Pacific. People wishing to help may call the Ilwaco High School office for contact details of senior parents. (360) 642-3731. Flocking may be ordered through flockedihs@gmail.com. Checks, payable to IHS Grad Class Fund, gift certificates and other merchandise, may be mailed to Marilyn Sheldon at P.O. Box 1039, Ocean Park WA 98640. For more details, email marilyn@northernoysterco.com
