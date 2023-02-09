Julianna Fleming sells raffle tickets

Julianna Fleming sells raffle tickets during a recent public event at Ilwaco High School. When she graduates with 79 other students in June, they will climb onto buses and go on an all-expenses-paid safe, substance-free party to celebrate. Parents have been planning the event for months, keeping destination details secret so it is a surprise.

 PATRICK WEBB

Ilwaco High School’s Class of 2023 is in for a surprise.

After the “Pomp and Circumstance” of graduation this summer, seniors will pose for family photos in their caps and gowns, enjoying the moment they step into the adult world.

flamingo ornaments

Crews are on standby for better weather so they can decorate targeted lawns in the Ocean Beach School District with pink flamingo ornaments. A donor pays $30, or $50 for a larger flock, to have a friend’s yard targeted. Residents may donate $100 ahead of time to have their address declared a flamingo-free zone.

