April Happenings in History
April 2, 1792: Congress established the first U.S. Mint at Philadelphia.
April 3, 1860: The Pony Express service in the American West began as the first rider left St. Louis, MO. For $5 an ounce a letter could be delivered to California (2000 miles) within 10 days. The “Express” only lasted two years. It was replaced by the completion of the overland telegraph.
April 11, 1968: A week after the assassination of Martin Luther King, the “Civil Rights Act of 1968” was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The law prohibited discrimination in housing, protected civil rights workers and expanded the rights of Native Americans.
The Local Pages
April 11, 1902: Pacific Journal, Ilwaco: North Head Road Certain:
Through the efforts of merchant C.E. Kerlee, acting for the people directly interested in the proposition to open a road to the Fort Canby road leading to North Head from Ilwaco, the board of county commissioners made an apportionment of $1,000 Wednesday… Our people made sure of a second $1,000 apportionment along in July when the work of putting in trestles and planking will be ushered in.
April 4, 1941: The Tribune: Russian Freighter Stranded on Sands:
A Russian freighter 365 feet long stranded on the jetty sands inside the mouth of the Columbia River at the point of Cape Disappointment. She went around there Thursday morning shortly after midnight and is reported to be filling with water and sand, abandon by all except the Captain. The ship Vazlov Vorovsky came down the river from Portland laden with machinery, wool rags and lard, after discharging a cargo of furs worth a million dollars and headed out into the night… the steering gear jammed and the anchors would not hold against the storm… she grounded on the sands between Jetty A and the North Jetty and sent out an S.O.S. at 12:15 am… Coast Guard crews from Cape Disappointment and Point Adams responded and 37 of the crew including 2 women were taken off early this morning… in the mid-afternoon, the remainder of the crew was taken off leaving only the captain.
April 25, 1941: Chinook Observer: 2nd Annual Clam Festival Here Sat.-Sun., School Queen Paraded Here Saturday Aft., Clams Start Flowing Sun. At. Noon. Big Dance Takes Place In Pavilion Saturday Night. Thousands Expected To Attend.
All eyes in this district are turned toward the Second Annual Clam Festival at Long Beach, opening here Saturday afternoon with a school children’s parade, headed by their queen. In the evening old friends from far and near will meet at the Clam Festival Ball in the Long Beach pavilion to stomp out a good appetite for Sunday’s gigantic clam feed of chowder and the world’s largest fritter which is scheduled to start at noon, under directorship of Chief Chef Wellington Wadsworth Marsh of this city. According to Marsh, the fry will take place on the city park lot at South Third and Pacific avenues. With the same beautiful weather on the docket as at present, it is wondered if standing room will be available. In any event, one may resort to the 28-miles of smooth, wide, solid beach and everybody is planning to meet everybody else in Long Beach on Saturday and Sunday. If you don’t get all clammed up this week-end, that’s your fault.
