March Happenings in History
March 10, 1862 — The first issue of U.S. government paper money occurred as $5, $10 and $20 bills began circulation.
March 11, 1918 — The ‘Spanish’ influenza first reached the U.S. when 107 soldiers become sick at Fort Riley, Kansas. One quarter of the U.S. population eventually became ill from the deadly virus, resulting in 500,000 deaths. By the end of 1920, the death toll worldwide had almost reached 22 million.
March 24, 1989 — One of the largest oil spills in U.S. history occurred when the oil tanker Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound off Alaska. This accident resulted in 11 million gallons of oil leaking into the natural habitat over a stretch of 45 miles.
The Local Pages
March 4, 1904, Pacific Journal, “Protest Against Wharfage Price: Oyster Men Incensed Because I.R.&N. Refuses Free Use of Nahcotta Dock: A merry war is on between the Ilwaco Railway & Navigation Co., and the oyster companies along Shoalwater bay. The trouble grew out of an attempt by the oyster companies to route their product over the Northern Pacific line, by way of South Bend instead of by the I.R.&N. through Ilwaco and Astoria, as has been the custom for many years.
As soon as the railway company learned of the proposed change of route, they promptly imposed a wharfage of 50 cents per sack for all oysters loaded at their dock for South Bend, so the oystermen declare, with the result that the oyster companies will be compelled to erect an independent wharf, or again route their wares via the I.R.&N.
South Bend businessmen, who would be benefited by the proposed change of route, have come to the aid of the oyster men, and a move is on foot to induce the county commissioners to erect a public wharf at Nahcotta, or Oysterville either of which would be available for the traffic... J.M. Etmer declares the charge of the railroad company to be outrageous. He says, ”A charge of 50 cents on a sack for use of the I.R. & N. dock is outrageous, and the business won’t stand it. There is no improvement which would benefit so many people as a public dock.” Superintendent Dorsey B. Smith, in an interview declared that statements regarding excessive charges by the I.R.&N. are misleading. He says: Native products of Pacific county pass over the railroad dock at Nahcotta without any wharfage charge whatever, when shipped in either direction or to be received from the steamers.”
March 29, 1913, The Ilwaco Tribune: “The Ilwaco baseball club met in the city hall last Tuesday to discuss the 1913 base ball question. Everything turned out a success. They have agreed to raise enough money to fix the athletic field into a first-class place. The field will be enclosed on the south side by a fence 18 feet high and 120 feet long. The east side will also be done like-wise, leaving a 45x30 back stop. A grandstand will also be built just behind the backstop on the south side. The boys are all working with great interest and will run every team a hard race.”
March 18, 1938, Chinook Observer: “Barge Mastodon Makes First Jetty Trip: The huge barge Mastodon, which will be used in transporting rock for the north jetty, berthed at her Fort Canby dock for the first time at 10 P.M. Friday night.
Arriving at the head of Sand island shortly after 12 o’clock noon, in tow of a Schaffer company stern-wheeler, the big barge entered the channel at low water to determine whether or not it would be possible to use the channel in all degrees of tide.
On the first trip into Baker’s bay, the Mastodon was loaded with railroad equipment which is being used on the Columbia Construction Co. contract. A total of 18 pieces comprised the barge load, one locomotive, two oil tank cars, eight ballast cars with capacities of 80 tons each, two locomotive cranes, one steam shovel, and four flat cars of material.
The Mastodon is of steel construction throughout with the exception of a wooden deck covering over the original steel deck. The barge is capable of transporting 21 loaded rock cars, the cars being berthed on three rows of track and secured with steel cables.
It is expected that the Mastodon will start a regular schedule of trips transporting rock for the jetty in the near future, the rock cars following out over the jetty as the railroad is laid and ballasted. There is completed around one mile of new railroad steel laid out toward the destination of the north jetty.”
Note: The North jetty was originally built between 1913 and 1917. As time went on, the rock at the end or “nose” of the jetty began to deteriorate. The Columbia Construction Co. was awarded a contract to repair the end of the jetty. Giant rock from the Tenino Quarry was placed at the end of the jetty and a concrete plant was built on a platform inside the trestle to pour the new blocks. The largest block weighed 3900 tons. It was 6 ft. long, 30 ft. wide and 16 ft high. Five, 1m700-ton wing blocks, 30 ft. long, 18 ft. wide and 8 ft. high were secured to the base block by heavy chains. The project was completed in 1939.
