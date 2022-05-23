May Happenings in History
May 5: Celebrated in Mexico as Cinco de Mayo, a national holiday in remembrance of the Battle of Puebla in 1862, in which Mexican troops under General Ignacio Zaragoza, outnumbered three to one, defeated the invading French forces of Napoleon III.
May 27, 1937: In San Francisco, 200,000 people celebrated the grand opening of the Golden Gate Bridge by strolling across it.
May 12, 1949: Soviet Russia lifted its blockade of Berlin. The blockade began on June 24, 1948 and resulted in the Berlin airlift. For 462 days, from June 26, 1948 until Sept 30, 1949, American and British planes flew about 278,000 flights, delivering 2.3 million tons of food, coal and medical supplies to two million West Berliners. The planes also flew out millions of dollars’ worth of products manufactured in West Berlin.
The Local Pages
May 4, 1905: Pacific Journal, Ilwaco: Plank Approaches to Beach: A movement is on foot to build several plank approaches to the ocean beach at various points between Ilwaco and Nahcotta. Petitions are being circulated for contributions and already a considerable portion of the funds required for the work has been subscribed.
During the summer months, the beach is used extensively both for driving and bicycle riding, but the tracks or paths leading from the beach are in an almost impassible condition.
Ocean Park residents are preparing to give a dance at the Nahcotta Hall Friday night, the proceeds to be used for this purpose. A special train will leave Ilwaco at eight o’clock and return after the dance. A launch leaving South Bend at five in the afternoon will bring White’s orchestra and a number of passengers. At five o’clock a launch also leaves the Nasel landing. Supper will be served by Mesdames Petit and Stark.
May 4, 1923: Ilwaco Tribune: Loggers Strike Hits Peninsula Camps: Wobblies Called Out Men Monday: The strike of I.W.W. loggers in the west extended to local camps this week and the result is that most of the camps in the Naselle district are now closed down for the time being. Most of the men walked out Monday evening… At Astoria, this week, the Wobblies closed all the bootleg joints — following the same tactics as they did at Portland. This movement, while thought by some to have been a bid for public favor, is now understood to have been one for their own protection. An I.W.W. leader stated that the men could hold out longer if they could be kept away from the moonshine joints and consequently they ordered them to close under threat of being wrecked.
May 27, 1938: Chinook Observer: Crowds Heading for the Tourist Ball, Long Beach in Readiness for Big Event: Pacific Avenue in Long Beach will be a blaze of light as the community opens its doors for the summer season with the biggest event of the year, the annual Tourist Ball. With a completion of a line of poles on the east side of the street, strings of varied colored lights have made their appearance at each intersection along the way…
Activity has been pronounced during the past week in and around the Long Beach Pavilion and from all appearances the big dance hall will be in complete readiness for the crowd expected for the occasion.
A new coat of red paint has brightened up the entrance and outer walls of the dance hall managed by Mrs. W.E. Strauhal. The 17th Annual Tourist Ball will have Stan Spregel and his Star Dusters and a free ferry from Astoria for all having a ticket to the Tourist Ball. Admission: $1.00 couple and an extra lady 25 cents.
