The dream was not supposed to end this way.

Ilwaco girls’ basketball season ended 17 points and a couple of games shy of the promised land.

0301 CO five girls5.JPG

Olivia McKinstry, pictured during a midseason game against Willapa Valley, can dominate on the court. “Not only do we play basketball together, but we are best friends,” she said.
0301 CO five girls4.JPG

Ione Sheldon (10) shows her intensity as Raymond players Karsyn Freeman (24) and Kyndal Koski (12) mount an attack. behind are Ilwaco teammates Olivia McKinstry and Brooklyn Avalon, (4), right. Sheldon said the family style bonds have provided support throughout their Ocean Beach school years together. “We always have each other’s backs,” Sheldon said.
0301 CO five girls3.JPG

Zoey Zuern looks for a teammate to receive a pass during her final game in an Ilwaco High School basketball uniform. Zuern credits her teammates for helping her significantly when her “extraordinary” mother Tracy Zuern lost her lengthy battle with cancer last summer. “When we make mistakes, we are always trying to pick each other back up,” said Zuern.
0301 CO five girls6.JPG

Chloe Stringer shows her concentration at the free-throw line during a December game. Teammates provided comfort when her father died in December. “I am very grateful for these girls,” she said.
0301 CO five girls2.JPG

Julianna Fleming is reflective as the scoreboard tells a grim story of the first quarter in her final high school basketball game. The powerful athlete savors the support of her senior teammates, who are close friends off the court. “We haven’t stopped making memories,” she said.

