The dream was not supposed to end this way.
Ilwaco girls’ basketball season ended 17 points and a couple of games shy of the promised land.
Raymond won a playoff decider 51-34 and advanced closer toward 2B state tournament qualification.
Amid tears at their season ending, Ilwaco drove home.
But before they left the Castle Rock gym, every senior voiced the same thought: there was one thing they treasured more than winning.
Their friendship.
The five
The story began eight years ago when a dozen fourth-graders lay on the gym floor at Long Beach Elementary School.
They pledged to play at state together in their senior year.
Years passed. Girls moved or dropped out. Five remained.
For Ione Sheldon, Zoey Zuern, Chloe Stringer, Olivia McKinstry and Julianna Fleming it was more than a pinkie-swear.
It became a commitment.
Their first coaches were Zoey and Olivia’s dads, Don Zuern and Larry Kemmer. “We sat them in a circle and they all shut their eyes and talked and set a goal,” recalled Don Zuern. “We came up a little short, but they gave it everything they had. They have been a good group of kids and they have stuck together. It’s seldom you see that.”
Their path came with losses, on the court and off.
‘Proud’
Pages of the Chinook Observer filled family scrapbooks as they progressed through middle- and high-school years. As freshmen, they were on the bench at the state tournament in Spokane before covid shutdowns disrupted subsequent seasons. They returned to the basketball court wearing masks.
McKinstry savors the sisterhood.
“We started in fourth grade and we’ve always been together, just so many open gyms, and then in the covid year we would go outside in the park almost every single day, because we couldn’t be inside,” she said. “Not only do we play basketball together, but we are best friends.”
Michelle Kemmer, Olivia’s mother, is the school district’s head nurse, as well as active as a sports fan and organizer, supporting husband Larry, the IHS wrestling coach. She is delighted to voice her admiration for the seniors because their positive influence goes beyond sports.
“I am so proud of them and their character,” Michelle Kemmer said. “It is rare to see five teammates who started together in the fourth grade and have continued through their high school careers and manage to contribute to their community and their school.”
High grades earned them membership in National Honor Society and they lead the high school’s ASB. When a visiting artist created an IHS entrance mural promoting self-love, they grabbed paintbrushes and added their own upbeat messages. Outside school, the girls have performed community service and mentored “littles” in the Big Brother, Big Sister program.
Their sports careers have diverged each fall and spring. Tall forwards McKinstry and Fleming have been a powerful presence on the volleyball court; Sheldon was a leader on the soccer field, while Stringer was an imposing center midfielder and Zuern was the goalkeeper. This spring, Zuern will play golf while McKinstry is on the softball field.
‘Special’
Personal heartbreaks began early in a year that would see McKinstry lose both her grandmother and her great-grandmother; Dick Sheldon, Ione’s grandfather, died in May. “Everybody has faced some hardships, but we always have each other’s backs,” Ione Sheldon said. “If anybody needs something, we are always there to help, it doesn’t matter when or where or what.”
Zoey Zuern’s mother’s experiences with brain tumors lasted decades, with nine major surgeries and multiple radiation treatments. They didn’t stop a woman described in her obituary as “an extraordinary mom.” Mother and daughter were among martial arts teacher Padme Grace’s dedicated students, both earning black belts.
Tracy Zuern died in July. She was 51. At her celebration of life, Zoey’s dearest teammates were among more than 120 supporting her and her father Don.
Zuern has been best friends with Sheldon since they were 2. “We started with 12 girls and it came down to the five of us,” Zuern recalled. “We wanted to go to state so bad. That was our goal. But I think that the relationships and the friendships we made throughout the years were more important than necessarily going to state, for sure. They are friendships I will have throughout my entire lifetime, and I am so thankful for them to share that with. It’s special.”
Sadness
In August, Ned Bittner entered his 19th year coaching the Lady Fishermen by welcoming back his five familiar seniors; the squad included his freshman daughter Sophia, plus juniors Kaitlyn Banuet and Natalie Gray. With them were two eighth graders, Mikaila Warfield and Brooklyn Avalon, who had excelled during summer basketball.
All were eager to improve on last year’s 1-2 record at the District playoffs. They sewed “Tradition” in big letters on their warm-up sportswear. At an early practice, Fleming explained they wanted to enhance a positive winning tradition with IHS basketball, enlisting support from the entire student body.
The season opened with a close win over Wahkiakum with Warfield the high scorer, a headline that became a trend. Fleming injured her knee before the first games, but once she returned her 6-1 presence was a force at both ends of the court.
When Raymond visited the Ilwaco gym in early December, Ilwaco’s winning margin was just two points. The first hiccup was at Forks with a five-hour bus ride home to reflect on a 74-63 defeat before the team bounced back to beat Willapa Valley. “When we make mistakes, we are always trying to pick each other back up,” said Zuern.
Two days after Christmas, there was more family sadness. Chloe’s father, Jeff Stringer, died at his mother’s home in Idaho. He was 55. His younger sister Melisa’s affectionate online remembrance about his “rugged nature” noted he enjoyed hunting, clamming and racing his VW bug on the beach with Chloe alongside. But he had battled diabetes and other serious health ailments for six years, concluding his 12-year career at Astoria’s Big River Construction with a dialysis bag hanging inside his rig.
“I am very grateful for these girls,” said Chloe Stringer. “It’s been a long, long year and basketball is really the main thing we all connect over. And it is what has kind of built our own little family. It’s been special. I am glad to have these girls support me.”
Praise
Basketball continued. Two tournament games saw Adna tossing in seven 3-pointers to win by 30 points then Ilwaco bouncing back to beat Toutle Lake, with McKinstry posting a 15-point, 15-rebound double-double. Balloons celebrated Bittner’s 300th career coaching success when the Fishermen overcame Chief Leschi in the first of their three wins.
Against 1B neighbors Naselle, Ilwaco won by one point. Comets head coach Marie Green, an Ilwaco graduate and three-sports standout, was generous with praise for her former school. Naselle players lured McKinstry and Sophia Bittner into foul trouble and stymied the IHS guards’ outside shooting, Green said. “It was their posts, Mikaila, Olivia and Julianna that really beat us.”
The next slip for Ilwaco was in the Raymond gym where sophomore Karsyn Freeman, later voted the league’s most valuable player, scored 27 points to power the Seagulls to win by 10.
Wins against Forks, Taholah, Ocosta and Chief Leschi followed, before Ilwaco’s regular season ended with senior night against North Beach. It was a 59-18 win, on a night awash with tears. Zuern and Stringer stepped out for recognition, each without one of their parents. Amid memories of the occasion, one Facebook photo of Zuern and her dad holding a cherished framed photograph was especially poignant.
Ilwaco’s league record meant a brief rest while Raymond, Wahkiakum and South Bend contested an earlier portion of the playoff bracket. Then a 57-28 loss Toutle Lake sent the Lady Fishermen to a palatial Tumwater school where they came from behind — as they had in the second game against Forks — to end Leschi’s season. Warfield was on fire, combining well with Fleming, who towered over their opponents. The eighth-grader scored 26 of Ilwaco’s 49 points. All the seniors played a role, with guards Sheldon and Zuern directing the action; Avalon, too, was particularly active. McKinstry, nursing an injury, returned for a few minutes. Bittner called up two JV players, freshmen Aili Tynkila and Maddison Key, both 5-10.
‘Lifelong’
The path to state ended at the Raymond roadblock. Freeman took command at the Castle Rock gym and scored 30. Ilwaco’s angst started early. The first quarter deficit was 20-7, with the Seagulls’ sophomore directing the action and tossing in 17 of those points. It did not get better, although underclassmen Avalon, Warfield and Sophia Bittner played on after Coach Bittner subbed off the seniors to warm applause and tears. There was one joyous moment as Fleming rose from the bench clapping when Banuet tossed in a 3-pointer just 36 seconds before their season expired.
Their coach commended his seniors as role models for his younger players.
“They have carried so much extra luggage in these last 12 months, where most kids, I don’t know how they would handle it,” Bittner said. “It just goes to show what type of kids these are — who have handled all that adversity, but they have still come to ‘work’ every day, they punched the clock and worked hard in practice, and were committed to the team and the program.”
Tears dried, though still hurting, Fleming was happy to recount their journey.
“We got together in fourth grade, and there was a bunch of us, and we just kind of stuck it all out,” she said, catching the eye of classmates gathered behind her. “We haven’t stopped making memories. I mean those are my best friends, right there. Since basketball is over, we are still going to be friends — and lifelong friends that I will never forget.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.