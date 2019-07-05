The village of Chinook on the shore of the Columbia River at its mouth grew up around the wealth of salmon that once swarmed upriver. Since the days before written memory, the first peoples of the region — the Chinook Indian Nation — have lived here, harvesting those famous fish. Their cedar long houses were old when Lewis and Clark visited in 1806.
From the late 1500s on, nations sent seafarers in small ships to sail the world seeking riches and new territory. The Pacific Northwest between California and what would become British Columbia was one of the very last corners of the world so explored.
In 1792 Capt. Robert Gray of Boston found his way across the treacherous Columbia River bar; in 1805 Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and other members of the Corps of Discovery paddled downriver to the Chinook village; and in 1811 the men of John Jacob Astor’s Pacific Fur Co. struggled in over the bar in 1811, settling on the south shore at what became Astoria.
In those days the main channel of the Columbia ran close to the north shore, flowing around Sand Island and on away up east. That shoreline is where the fishermen settled, first the Natives at what Lewis and Clark called “Middle Station,” just east of the highway tunnel; then retirees of the Hudson’s Bay Co. (the successor to the Pacific Fur Co.); then European immigrants who knew how to earn a living catching, salting and selling fish.
The area of north shore settlement between Point Ellice (where the Astoria-Megler Bridge reaches the Washington shore) and Fort Columbia (where the highway goes through the tunnel) was generally known as “Chinookville”; it was the second seat of Pacific County, Oregon Territory, between 1852 and 1854.
In the 1850s Irish immigrant P. J. McGowan arrived, bought land from early settler Catholic priest Fr. Lionnet, and filed for a donation land claim. McGowan began catching and salting salmon for export; later he built a successful salmon cannery. In the early 1900s he also built St. Mary’s Catholic Church which stands by the roadside just upriver of the highway tunnel.
As this remote North American corner began to be settled by Europeans and “Bostonmen,” and newspapers began to take note, we find the occasional reference to the village of Chinook. (An April 1853 issue of the Weekly Oregon Statesman from Salem, O.T., lists just four post offices along the north coast of the Oregon Territory: Astoria, Point Clatsop, Pacific City and Chenook.)
In the early 1850s, James G. Swan joined a friend from Shoalwater Bay (now Willapa Bay) to watch Chinook Indians seine for salmon on the Columbia River shore. Harper’s Weekly of Aug. 22, 1857, shows that scene, the rising sun and Mt. St. Helen’s upriver to the east.
Immigrant fishermen soon developed “fish traps” — an arrangement of pilings sunk into the river bed, from which nets were suspended across the incoming tide. Upstream-swimming salmon ran afoul of the net; at low tide the trapmen took the stranded fish to the buyer’s scow, or to the cannery, and were paid or received credit on the spot. No inventory, no storage, fresh fish. Neat.
Early-day canneries — the region once had 39 — became an industry and some local fishermen and canners got rich. The rumor continues to this day that in those late 19th century times Chinook was the richest town, per capita, in the United States. It could have been …
Not long after, the U.S. Army bought Chinook Point — Scarborough Head — and built Fort Columbia. First it was to help Ft. Adams and Ft. Canby protect the mouth of the Columbia during the Spanish-American War; then it was to serve the same purpose in both World War I and World War II.
The prosperous citizens of the lively community of Chinook valued family life, and that included the education of their children. They chose to spend some of their wealth on a solid school for their youngsters.
Chinook schools
In the decades before 1920, the community had several editions of a K-8 school in the Chinook farmland east of the village we know today. Chinook was its own school district, and in the 1910s it decided to build a gymnasium. (Basketball, in particular, was a much-loved community sport; soldiers stationed at Fort Columbia and teams from other villages played a serious game. The rains of winter dictated an indoor playing court.)
Citizens went to Astoria’s noted architect John E. Wicks who had immigrated from Finland. Wicks was respected for attention to detail such where to place windows so as to catch the most natural light. His careful thought produced Astoria buildings that were practical, attractive, of differing styles, and built “hell for stout,” running the gamut from residences to businesses to schools to hospitals.
For Chinook, he designed a gym, built in 1921, and a new, modern schoolhouse, built in 1924. The schoolhouse, now called the Community Building, features cement construction, lots of windows for excellent lighting, nice wide hallways, and crisp clean tile bathrooms.
These two fine facilities served the school children and the community as gathering places to host traveling speakers and evangelists, fairs and school celebrations, band and choral concerts, community plays, immunization drives, Boy Scout honor courts, anything of community interest. The school’s library was open to citizens.
In the late 1920s an animated young teacher named Angus Bowmer taught at Chinook, galvanizing the community to support stage plays, going so far as to have students wrangle driftwood from the beach with which to build the stage. Bowmer went on to found Ashland’s famed Oregon Shakespeare Festival.
In the late 1930s, when 1936 Olympic Gold Medalist Jesse Owens toured the region, Chinook youngster Patricia Erickson remembered his visit, decades later exclaiming “… and I got to shake his hand!”
When World War II’s sacrifices required rationing of gasoline, sugar, tires, and almost everything, the program was explained to the community at the gymnasium. The village received its polio shots there in 1957.
In 1966 the Chinook School District was replaced by the consolidated Ocean Beach School District #101. With that, the village on Baker’s Bay lost part of its heart.
Further developments
Other things made changes in the village’s life: in the 1930s, in a statewide election, fish traps and other forms of “fixed fishing gear” were outlawed; and from the 1940s on, sports fishing during the summer season brought cars, trailers, boats, and visitors piling into town in a distinctive form of carnival.
Shortly after 2000, locals decided that the Chinook school buildings were just too good to let rot. A group of volunteers involved the Peninsula’s population to restore these proud old buildings to once again serve residents and visitors planning parties, meetings, reunions, memorials, weddings, concerts, plays, and sporting events.
Consider booking your event in a local historic landmark; subscribe to the email newsletter; anchor your interest in this historic, lively little community by becoming a member!
Learn more
Several public spaces in the region will help you understand the unique flavor of this historic river coast:
• The Columbia River Quarantine Station at Knappton Cove;
• Dismal Nitch stop on the Lewis and Clark trail;
• Station Camp interpretive area at St. Mary’s Church;
• Fort Columbia State Historic Park on Scarborough Head;
• The interpretive kiosk in the Post Office parking lot in downtown Chinook;
• The history room in the Chinook School Community Building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.