Student performers at Hilltop Middle School are off on the Yellow Brick Road.
The Ilwaco school’s Drama Club will present “Oz, the musical,” with two evening shows and two matinees. Performances are 6 p.m. May 19 and May 20 and 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.
“This is a magical cast bringing this story to life. I’m so proud of all the actors!” said director Cheryl Cochran, who recruited students from Ocean Beach elementary schools, as well as some home-schooled youngsters aged six to 10, to play Munchkins and poppies.
The stage musical tells the story of the “Wizard of Oz,” which was a 1900 book by Frank Baum and a 1939 movie.
A cyclone carries Dorothy and Toto to the magical Land of Oz. When Dorothy’s house squashes the Wicked Witch of the East, she is ecstatically thanked by the liberated Munchkins and given permission to wear the witch’s powerful silver slippers.
Baum’s characters include the rubber-legged Scarecrow, played by Devin Day, the “heartless” Tin Man, played by Alex Shirley, and the Cowardly Lion, played by Penelope Shell. Hilltop’s Dorothy is Ophelia Wise, and Toto is played by Allie Kary.
Together they follow the yellow brick road (played by Rowan Dennis), on a journey to meet the great Oz, who is played by Ari Eckhardt. While on their trek, they battle the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Lyla Inskeep, who is determined to get revenge for the death of her sister.
Eventually, Glinda the Good Witch, played by Coral Couling and Dani Earls, helps Dorothy defeat the evil witch and her winged monkeys. The great and powerful wizard grants Dorothy’s friends their wishes and helps her return to Kansas.
Cochran’s offstage helpers include Terry LeRud as assistant director and Matthew Shirley for sets and props. Laila Campbell has served as stage manager with Emma Sorensen, who worked on props. Alyssa Ortez is student assistant director and works as a sound tech with Xander Ahlers and Shayla Walls covering lighting and special effects.
The director is enthused as opening night looms. “This bright musical is charged with a bundle of wonderful songs — and thrill after thrill,” she said.
