Student performers at Hilltop Middle School are off on the Yellow Brick Road.

The Ilwaco school’s Drama Club will present “Oz, the musical,” with two evening shows and two matinees. Performances are 6 p.m. May 19 and May 20 and 2 p.m. May 20 and 21.

