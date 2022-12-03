RAYMOND — An unusual collaboration will mean enhanced training opportunities for young people interested in learning how to safely operate boats.
One of the two Sea Scouts units based in the Raymond-South Bend area has a new vessel — a 40-foot admiral’s barge which served the commander at Submarine Group 9 at Bangor on the Hood Canal near Bremerton.
Until recently it was privately owed by a U.S. Navy SEAL member. The retired sailor sought a new home for the boat that would preserve its history.
Enter John Shaw, executive director of the Westport South Beach Historical Society, whose operations include the Westport Maritime Museum and the Grays Harbor Lighthouse.
Shaw received the donated barge on behalf of the museum, which has a background in making sure vessels are ship-shape.
He then arranged for Gordon Aleshire, a leader at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 968, to take charge of it. Aleshire, in turn, linked up with Greg Rekart, skipper of a Sea Scouts unit, to make it available to teenagers for training.
“This vessel, when finished, will serve as a training platform for local youth from 14 to 18 years of age,” Rekart said. “We will be able to carry a crew of up to 14 youth and adults. We will also give harbor tours to seniors and local school children.”
The team concept continued when the barge was trucked from Westport to the Port of Willapa. The tug Lisa, which is used by another unit, the Willapa Harbor Sea Scouts, was recruited to maneuver it into a berth at the marina. For the operation, the Lisa, privately owned by Tim Quigg, was operated by Bill Buch and crewed by John Payne.
A taste of life afloat
Sea Scout units are properly known as “ships.” The Willapa Harbor Sea Scouts operate No. 728 in conjunction with the school districts in Raymond and South Bend. Rekart and his other adult volunteers lead a separate “ship,” No. 2313, called the Invincible.
The Sea Scouts have long existed as part of the Boy Scouts of America, and have always been co-ed. The service and training organization gives teenagers a taste of life afloat, often as a precursor to a career in commercial shipping or fishing, Shaw noted.
Rekart, who grew up in Portland, is proud that Sea Scout service gave him his start; he would later qualify for his merchant master credential, operating giant ships around the world and serving with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.
“I had been looking for that exact style of vessel,” he said, noting that it is becoming rarer for suitable surplus boats to find their way into private hands for youth training. “When I was in the Sea Scouts back in the late 1960s, we could get an aircraft carrier if we wanted it!” he teased.
He acknowledged that the barge isn’t in perfect condition. “It will need help,” he said. “The engine has very few hours on it, but the rest of the boat is going to need attention.” At some point they will have to haul it out of the water to repaint the hull and perform maintenance, he added.
A compelling idea
Shaw and Rekart both savor the manner in which the veterans’ group’s members are supporting area youth. “I find the story of the VFW taking this on in response to the ‘aging out’ of their own membership compelling,” Shaw said.
Rekart, a U.S. Army veteran, commended the VFW’s Aleshire’s zeal for making it happen. “Gordon is awesome to be affiliated with,” said Rekart. “He is like the ‘Energizer Bunny.’”
