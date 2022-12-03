RAYMOND — An unusual collaboration will mean enhanced training opportunities for young people interested in learning how to safely operate boats.

One of the two Sea Scouts units based in the Raymond-South Bend area has a new vessel — a 40-foot admiral’s barge which served the commander at Submarine Group 9 at Bangor on the Hood Canal near Bremerton.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.